Watching Her Parents Divorce Affected Jennifer Aniston's Relationships All Her Life

Jennifer Aniston was one-half of the most famous will-they won't-they couples in TV history. For 10 whole seasons, Ross and Rachel went from "Friends" to partners to enemies to lovers... then the cycle repeated. In real life, the A-list actor has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to romance. Notably, her very public split from Brad Pitt (and his consequential marriage to Angelina Jolie) became tabloid fodder for years, if not decades. According to the "The Morning Show" star, her parent's divorce forever impacted her perspective on relationships.

John Aniston and Nancy Dow — both successful actors in their own right — married in 1965 and called it quits in 1980. Jennifer was just 9 years old at the time of their split. According to the "Friends" star, their marriage was pretty rocky. "Watching my family's relationship didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that,'" she told The WSJ Magazine in a 2023 conversation, continuing, "I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed..."

For her, it was easier to fly solo. Although she's at the top of her game when it comes to Hollywood stardom, the romance arena is trickier for Jennifer — she struggles to communicate her needs and wants. "[It's] still a challenge for me in a relationship," she explained. Although the A-lister's connection with her father was strong up until his heartbreaking death in 2022, she went years without speaking to her mother, who didn't even attend her first wedding.