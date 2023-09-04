The Stunning Transformation Of Cheryl Hines

Two-time Emmy nominee Cheryl Hines rose to fame in 2000 with her role in the long-running comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," on which she played Larry David's levelheaded wife.

Hines is a natural comedian, and it's hard to imagine "Curb Your Enthusiasm" without her wit and her chemistry with David. "I can't say enough good things about her. She's unoffendable. And she has less ego than anybody I've ever worked with. She knows exactly where to take a scene to make it funny, and she'll sacrifice herself completely for the scene. She knows that it's more important for the scene to be funny than for her to get a laugh," David said of Hines to NBC News.

However, Hines is much more than her "Curb Your Enthusiasm" role. She has an exciting personal and love life, as well as intriguing origins that have shaped her into the woman she is today. Here is the stunning transformation of Cheryl Hines, from her early days to her present, high-profile public image.