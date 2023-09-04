Hallmark's Kavan Smith Witnessed A Scary Accident On The You Had Me At Aloha Set

Kavan Smith plays Pascale Hutton's onscreen husband in "When Calls the Heart," and the two actors have also starred in some of Hallmark's movies together. However, when Hutton was not on set, Smith witnessed a scary accident while working on their 2021 flick "You Had Me at Aloha." Smith was standing cliffside because his character Ben was about to cliff dive, and he and the crew witnessed someone fall.

"While we were shooting the scenes up there, there's actual cliff diving in and around that spot," Smith told TVFanatic. "And there were a bunch of tourists there. So we had all these really high-end stunt guys, actually very famous stuntmen that are big in the surfing community. And they were making sure I didn't fall off a cliff, which was great. But a tourist did fall off the cliff! Literally, while we were looking at him, he fell down the cliff."

Smith explained the tourist's life was saved because he hit a tree branch on the way down, which slowed his descent. The tourist broke his leg, which is much better than the alternative. The film's stunt team then helped get the person to safety. Smith added, "And the irony is the first thing I have to say into the camera as soon as we finish this rescue is, 'Who's ready to jump off a cliff?'"