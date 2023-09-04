What The Cast Of My Big Fat Greek Wedding Is Doing Today

When Nia Vardalos penned a one-woman play about her chaotic extended Greek family, few could have predicted that it would go on to become a colossal film franchise. But with the help of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the then-unknown actor and screenwriter's passion project came to life. It's been over 20 years since "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" came out, and since then it's spawned a sequel, with a hotly anticipated third film set for release in September 2023.

The first installment of the movie series saw Vardalos' heroine, Toula Portokalos, make the difficult journey from stifled and deferential waitress to an independent woman following her dreams and, most significantly, her heart. Subsequently, she fell for John Corbett's dashing Ian Miller. Of course, there was just one problem with the pair's adorable romance: Ian was not Greek and thus shunned by Toula's overbearing father. At the time of the film's initial release, Salon argued that Vardalos helped bring the Greek diaspora to the mainstream, something that clearly resonated with movie theater goers as it grossed a staggering $368 million at the box office. As Vardalos told SFGATE, "I'm an ordinary person that something extraordinary happened to."

A lot has changed since 2002, so as we eagerly await the movie's threequel, let's find out what happened to the respective Portokalos and Miller clans. Here's what the cast of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" is doing today.