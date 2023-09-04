Meet The Young And The Restless Star Peter Bergman's Wife, Mariellen

On "The Young and the Restless," some marriages last as long as some of the business deals made at Jabot: it's all over by the end of the storyline. But Peter Bergman is one lucky man as he's had some great love affairs in Genoa City — and an even better one in his real life. He's been married to his wife Mariellen Bergman since 1985. According to Closer Weekly, they have two children together, Connor and Claire. And it seems like their love is just as strong today as it was nearly four decades ago because Mariellen almost always accompanies Peter to all of his red carpet events as his No. 1 fan.

Mariellen also knows her husband is someone who deserves to be celebrated for his accomplishments. Back in 2019, Peter told Michael Fairman TV that his wife insisted on doing something special for his 30th anniversary on "The Young and the Restless." He said, "You know, it's so funny. My wife, Mariellen said to me more than once in the last couple of weeks, 'All of this stuff keeps coming up, and you've not made a big deal of this at home,' and it's true. I feel like we just celebrated 25. That seems like just 2 years ago. But, here we are again."

That wasn't the only time Mariellen knew what she was talking about.