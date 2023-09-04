Modern Family Stars Who Have Sadly Died

Television has churned out a seemingly endless stream of sitcoms featuring families — some iconic, most long since forgotten. In recent years, a series came along that cleverly and creatively reimagined what a family sitcom could be, ABC's "Modern Family." Debuting in 2009 and running for 11 hit seasons, the series followed the multigenerational adventures of the three very different families: Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and far-younger wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara), her son Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and the son they had together, Joe (Pierce Wallace and Jeremy Maguire); Jay's daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), her husband Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), and their three kids, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter), and Luke (Nolan Gould); and Jay's son Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and his husband Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet), along with their adopted daughter, Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

Over the course of 250 episodes — and, let's not forget, 22 Emmy wins — viewers followed the exploits of the Pritchetts, the Dunphys and the Pritchett-Tuckers. As one of television's hottest series, "Modern Family" had its pick of guest stars, an eclectic and star-studded list that ranged from Nathan Lane, to Barbra Streisand, to Kevin Hart, to Jesse Eisenberg, to Edward Norton.

Sadly not every actor who appeared on the show is still with us.