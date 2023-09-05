The Young And The Restless Star Camryn Grimes Set A Daytime Emmy Record When She Was A Kid

"The Young and the Restless" star Camryn Grimes grew up in front of the daytime television cameras. As her character, Mariah Copeland, she's seen a lot of changes in her life throughout the years. Mariah had the kind of childhood you would only hear about on a soap like "Y&R," as she was stolen at birth and raised by a cult worshipper. She was also a con woman who was brought to Genoa City by none other than Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) himself. He wanted Mariah to mess with Sharon Newman's (Sharon Case) head only to find out that she was actually her biological mother. That's because Mariah was Cassie Newman's (also played by Camryn Grimes) twin, who was separated at birth. Grimes played Cassie up until the character's death in 2005 when she sustained fatal injuries in a car accident. Grimes made her debut as Mariah on the soap back in 2014.

While Grimes has seen both of her characters, Cassie and Mariah, go through the wringer throughout the years, the actor has received many different accolades and honors over the years for her performances. But little do some fans know that Grimes also set a Daytime Emmy record when she was just a kid.