Deception Reaches All-Time High On General Hospital - Here's Where We Think The Lies Will Lead

We were on the edge of our seats during the September 1 episode of "General Hospital" as lies and secrets begin to come to a head. While sprinkled with a few rather negligible subplots, the tension was palpable in a major storyline. Former drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), an inmate at the Pentonville maximum security prison, pontificated religious biblical passages to his fellow inmates and followers with a sinister gleam in his eyes. His words were a thinly veiled message that mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was about to be taken down, seemingly for his own amusement, as his 'flock' appeared oblivious to his true meaning. But he could also be recruiting them as possible flunkies for future use.

As he spoke, the Coast Guard and the FBI moved in on the docks toward Sonny's henchmen, who were preparing to move a crate belonging to the military contracting firm, Pikeman. Sonny's chief lieutenant, Dex Heller (Evan Hofer), managed to escape unseen, but the big man himself was arrested while having dinner with his family at the Metro Court Hotel. It certainly looks dire for Sonny, but all is not as it seems. No one knows that Cyrus is behind a mysterious criminal organization with many wheels in motion. Very few also know that Sonny allowed this group to get their hands on phony information about his dealings with Pikeman, and now it looks like it's all going according to his plan.