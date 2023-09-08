Jill Duggar Dillard Admits Reality TV Wasn't Great For Her Marriage

Many fans of the show would like to think that there are some Duggars who are still happy and shiny and living perfect lives, but the stress of television filming along with criticism of their religion is overwhelming for all. In an interview with People, Jill Dillard opened up about her marital trouble that stemmed from the show. "It caused a lot of frustration in our marriage ... Especially early on, where he would feel a certain way about filming something. I'd be like, 'I hear you, I feel you, I also don't want to do whatever it is they're asking us to do either. But we have to,'" she explained.

Following the Fundamentalist guidelines, Jill was taught to always obey her parents, which got tricky once she was married. Derick told People, "Whenever we were at odds with what her dad thought we should be doing with filming, he would say things that would be very damaging ... He would weaponize the relationship and say, 'Is this you Jill, or is this you, Derek? Are you leading your wife astray and doing things that are not supportive of marriage?' And I think that was a red flag."

In fact, the impact was so great on their marriage that Jill wrote a book with the help of her husband, Derick, called "Counting the Cost." Along with the hardships, the book discusses the intimate moments that allowed them to break free from Jill's upbringing and raise their family in their own way.