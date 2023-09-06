Boris Johnson Pens Sweet Tribute To Queen Elizabeth Ahead Of The First Anniversary Of Her Death

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson recounted his last meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II, which he said took place only days before she died. The meeting marked the end of Johnson's term as PM, after which former Prime Minister Liz Truss would take his place for her historic blink-and-you'll-miss-it tenure. The Queen oversaw this transition during her final days because, Johnson said, "She was determined to do her last job as monarch [and] she believed that by willpower and energy, we can shape our ends and transform our fortunes."

Johnson described other moments throughout his term as Prime Minister that would reveal just how committed Queen Elizabeth II was to her job. Johnson recalled that when he would be pressed to remember the names of other world leaders or historical British battles, the Queen was always quick to provide the correct answer. Still, the Queen never made the PM feel bad for his momentary memory lapse. Instead, the PM said, "She was never less than supportive, and always encouraging, always thinking about how others might be feeling."

The former PM echoed similar sentiments in his September 2022 speech to the House of Commons, during which he dubbed the late monarch "Queen Elizabeth the Great," saying, "As our longest reigning monarch, Her Majesty witnessed tremendous change, moving adroitly with the times but always providing stability and reassurance. She was our constant throughout this great Elizabethan era" (via YouTube).