What We Know About The Drama Between Giuliana Rancic And Kelly Osbourne

Giuliana Rancic was one of the most recognizable faces back in the early to mid-2000s. A host for E! News, she was no stranger to the red carpet, becoming one of the network's biggest stars as she interviewed celebs. We became even more familiar with Rancic after she agreed to be on another one of the network's shows, "Fashion Police," alongside hosts Kelly Osbourne and Kathy Griffin. Interviewing celebs on the red carpet is one thing, with usually the worst-case scenario being a bit of awkward silence after you pose a question. But critiquing the fashion sported at red carpet events like award shows, is a whole other ball game. And one that could seemingly open up hosts to their own round of criticism.

Such was the unfortunate case for Rancic in 2015 when the show reviewed Oscar attendees. Rancic commented on Hollywood icon Zendaya's choice of hairstyle, which happened to be stunning dreads pulled into a half-up-half-down style, saying they made her look like she "smells like patchouli oil. Or, weed," (via Refinery29). The backlash was instantaneous and pretty harsh.

Rancic issued a statement almost immediately, telling People, "On set, I made peace signs and I said 'boho' twice. It was edited. And my words were taken out of context," while simultaneously apologizing to the actor. But it was too little, too late for a lot of people. Including her co-host Kelly Osbourne, who unapologetically admitted her dislike of Rancic.