What We Know About The Drama Between Giuliana Rancic And Kelly Osbourne
Giuliana Rancic was one of the most recognizable faces back in the early to mid-2000s. A host for E! News, she was no stranger to the red carpet, becoming one of the network's biggest stars as she interviewed celebs. We became even more familiar with Rancic after she agreed to be on another one of the network's shows, "Fashion Police," alongside hosts Kelly Osbourne and Kathy Griffin. Interviewing celebs on the red carpet is one thing, with usually the worst-case scenario being a bit of awkward silence after you pose a question. But critiquing the fashion sported at red carpet events like award shows, is a whole other ball game. And one that could seemingly open up hosts to their own round of criticism.
Such was the unfortunate case for Rancic in 2015 when the show reviewed Oscar attendees. Rancic commented on Hollywood icon Zendaya's choice of hairstyle, which happened to be stunning dreads pulled into a half-up-half-down style, saying they made her look like she "smells like patchouli oil. Or, weed," (via Refinery29). The backlash was instantaneous and pretty harsh.
Rancic issued a statement almost immediately, telling People, "On set, I made peace signs and I said 'boho' twice. It was edited. And my words were taken out of context," while simultaneously apologizing to the actor. But it was too little, too late for a lot of people. Including her co-host Kelly Osbourne, who unapologetically admitted her dislike of Rancic.
Kelly Osbourne thinks Giuliana Rancic is dishonest
After Giuliana Rancic's inappropriate comments on "Fashion Police ” (regardless of which way you spin it), Kelly Osbourne issued her own statement, Tweeting "I DID NOT MAKE THE WEED COMENT. I DO NOT CONDONE RACISM SO AS A RSULT OF THIS IM SEREIOULSY QUESTIONONIG STAYING ON THE SHOW!" Us Weekly reported that during the taping of the episode, Osbourne made it known that she was uncomfortable with Rancic's comments, calling Zendaya a "friend of the show." Not long after her threat to quit, E! News announced that Osbourne was indeed leaving "Fashion Police."
Though the British singer claimed that it was simply her time to "move on," her answers to follow-up questions told the full story. When she was pressed to answer whether or not she would ever consider coming back to "Fashion Police," Osbourne retorted, "If certain people weren't there." A few months later, she doubled down on her dislike of said "people" (or should we say person), telling The Wrap, "I will never admit to liking Giuliana because I don't, I don't think she's a good person and I think she's a liar."
It's unknown whether the co-hosts weren't fond of each other prior to the 2015 Oscar episode, but Rancic's commentary was the perfect opportunity for Osbourne to make her disdain for the "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" actor known. The feud between the two persisted months after the debacle, with Osbourne letting loose her feelings whenever asked.
Is there still drama between Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic?
In 2019, Giuliana Rancic left her full-time role at E! News to make her family a priority. Rancic told People her decision "was one that really came from wanting to be with family more, and focusing on spending as much time as possible with family." Though she is still on television, Rancic has managed to stay out of the headlines, sticking to reporting the news instead of becoming it. She has yet to publicly comment on where things stand between her and her former co-star.
A few years after the incident, the once-outspoken Kelly Osbourne seemed reticent to speak on where she and Rancic stood, telling USA Today, "I don't understand why that has anything to do with my life. That has been given more than enough publicity. I do not need to add any fuel to that fire." And it certainly seems like she has more pressing matters to focus on. The singer welcomed a baby in 2022 with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Speaking to E! News, she gushed, "I'm a mom now, I love it. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me."
Plus, Osbourne has made it known what she thinks about cancel culture, telling Us Weekly, "I don't give a f*** about cancel culture. I don't give a f*** about what anyone thinks about me in that sense." On that principle, maybe she no longer has it out for Rancic.