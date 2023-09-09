Times NCIS Pauley Perette Faced Real Danger

Pauley Perette got her big break playing Abby Sciuto, the spunky, smart, pigtailed criminalist on "NCIS" who was largely fearless in the face of death and violent crime. But as the actress and musician found out in 2015, it's a lot more challenging to maintain an iron constitution when the threat of death and violent crime is happening to you.

The former "NCIS" star was brutally attacked in her Hollywood neighborhood by a transient man on November 13, 2015, per a tweet posted by the actress. Perette described getting jumped by the homeless individual, who punched her repeatedly and threatened to kill her. Miraculously, the perpetrator stopped his attack before taking Perette's life. However, Perette's nightmare didn't end there.

Perette is also a stalking victim, as she detailed in an episode of "48 Hours." She told CBS that the experience made her feel threatened and terrorized to the point of contemplating suicide. Indeed, these harrowing circumstances prove even more ironic given Perette's real-life crime obsession.