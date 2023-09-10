Why Kody Brown And Christine Brown Have No Plans To Be Friends After Their Split

Christine Brown has been talking for years, but Kody Brown wasn't listening. Ultimately, fed up with how she was treated, the "Sister Wives" star decided it was time to go her own way and let Kody be himself without her. They shared the news of their split in November 2021 after spending more than 25 years together and welcoming six children during that time.

Christine was the first sister wife to leave the Brown patriarch, with Janelle Brown following in her footsteps less than a year later. In the midst of the two separations, Kody pushed his other wife, Meri Brown, even further than he had before, causing the collapse of that marriage, too. Now, the polygamist is left with only one wife and maybe no friends in the family — at least not Christine.

Kody hasn't exactly been kind to Christine, who was his third wife, so it's no surprise she's grown indifferent toward him over the years. From refusing intimacy with her to claiming their marriage was based on (his) ego, it was a question of "when" and not "if" Christine would leave Kody. Faced with the consequences of his behavior, Kody tried making amends in his own way, which Christine wasn't interested in.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives," Christine wrote in the Instagram announcement of their divorce. Not as positive presences, apparently. As they try to navigate a friendship of sorts, it's starting to look like even just a "presence" may not even be possible.