The Stunning Transformation Of Nia Vardalos

It seems like just yesterday we met Toula Portokalos and her big, loud, loving family. In reality, we were invited to "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" all the way back in 2002 — and the RSVPs were staggering. The little indie movie with the $5 million budget grossed more than $350 million worldwide, making it the most financially successful rom-com ever. And while the wedding of Toula and Ian Miller may be over, the marriage is still going strong with "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" hitting theatres on September 8. For director, executive producer, writer, and star Nia Vardalos, it's the stuff that happily ever afters are made of. However, it wasn't always that way.

Vardalos' transformation from unknown to Hollywood heavy hitter was even more impressive than her character's movie glow-up. Hers is a story of perseverance with a subplot of creativity and an overarching theme of "if you want it done right, do it yourself." When she couldn't land a movie role, she wrote her own. When she struggled with infertility, she pivoted. When health issues arose, Vardalos made significant life changes. In other words, once she makes up her mind to do something, nothing gets in the way of this Greek goddess. Well, except for the occasional bout of imposter syndrome. As she admitted in Parade in 2023, "I still feel like an outsider in Hollywood. I'll never feel like I fit in." Outsider or not, Vardalos sure paved her own way. Here's how she got to where she is today.