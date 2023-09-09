Sarah Ferguson Offers Sweet Update On Royal Corgis In Memory Of Queen Elizabeth
Hard as it is to believe, the world has been without Queen Elizabeth II for a full year. The Sept. 8 anniversary of the beloved monarch's death was lovingly marked by members of the royal family, both in-person and online. King Charles III shared a special photo of the queen looking both lovely and noble. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, attended a memorial church service in Wales and laid a bouquet by a portrait of the queen that was on display in the cathedral. Even Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't let his family feud get in the way of honoring his beloved Granny. The Telegraph reported that the prince made time to visit St. George's Chapel, the queen's burial site, on his way to the Invictus Games in Germany.
One of the most heartwarming tributes to the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom was that of her former daughter-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. The duchess took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the queen's two surviving dogs, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. "As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen," she wrote. "She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving." The late Queen Elizabeth owned and loved corgis all her life, and she would only have given her dogs to people she trusted most.
Sarah Ferguson shared a special relationship with the queen
Mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law both love the same man in different ways, which can lead to competition and arguments, not to mention sometimes total freeze-outs. But when there's love and respect on both sides, these in-laws can form strong bonds. Happily, that was the case with the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth and Sarah, Duchess of York. Although the duchess's marriage to Prince Andrew didn't last, her admiration for the queen never wavered. From the first, she was taken by the queen's ability to "put you at ease right away," per People, and her mother-in-law returned the fondness despite the divorce. Fergie recently revealed that the monarch's very last words to her were: "Just be yourself, Sarah." It was a blessing of sorts, allowing the duchess to be fearlessly "authentic."
Not surprising, then, that Ferguson opted to post two tributes to the queen on the anniversary of her death. In addition to the pic of corgis Sandy and Muick, the duchess posted a pic of the queen in her younger days, looking smart in a yellow ensemble. "You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart," Ferguson wrote. "You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation." The post received tens of thousands of likes, along with many approving reactions. "Thinking of you and the family today as we remember Her Majesty," one wrote. Another noted, "Your messages always sound so true and authentic, Sarah."