Sarah Ferguson Offers Sweet Update On Royal Corgis In Memory Of Queen Elizabeth

Hard as it is to believe, the world has been without Queen Elizabeth II for a full year. The Sept. 8 anniversary of the beloved monarch's death was lovingly marked by members of the royal family, both in-person and online. King Charles III shared a special photo of the queen looking both lovely and noble. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, attended a memorial church service in Wales and laid a bouquet by a portrait of the queen that was on display in the cathedral. Even Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't let his family feud get in the way of honoring his beloved Granny. The Telegraph reported that the prince made time to visit St. George's Chapel, the queen's burial site, on his way to the Invictus Games in Germany.

One of the most heartwarming tributes to the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom was that of her former daughter-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. The duchess took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the queen's two surviving dogs, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. "As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen," she wrote. "She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving." The late Queen Elizabeth owned and loved corgis all her life, and she would only have given her dogs to people she trusted most.