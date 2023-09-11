How Many Times Has Days Of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Been Married?

"Days of Our Lives" star Deidre Hall is one of the few lucky ones. As her on-screen character, Dr. Marlena Evans, she has enjoyed a long and illustrious relationship with her partner, John Blake (Drake Hogestyn). Of course, it hasn't been without it's ups and downs (and possessed by the devil storylines). But before then, she was with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), who was sadly murdered after he was shot dead by Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) on his wedding day to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). No one said that surviving love was easy in the town of Salem!

However, few "Days of Our Lives" fans know that Hall and Hogestyn did enjoy a brief relationship off-screen, too. Not only that, but it seems Hall has had so many real-life marriages throughout her lifetime that her relationship history rivals that of many Salem residents. She even told Soap Opera Digest back in 1986, "I am crazy about men; they're the best. And there is a balance there that friendships don't supply. There are parts of ourselves, as women, that come to life when there is a man in our arms."

So, just how crazy is Hall about all of the men in her life? For starters, we would have to create a timeline of all her husbands and marriages.