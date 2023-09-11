How Many Times Has Days Of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Been Married?
"Days of Our Lives" star Deidre Hall is one of the few lucky ones. As her on-screen character, Dr. Marlena Evans, she has enjoyed a long and illustrious relationship with her partner, John Blake (Drake Hogestyn). Of course, it hasn't been without it's ups and downs (and possessed by the devil storylines). But before then, she was with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), who was sadly murdered after he was shot dead by Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) on his wedding day to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). No one said that surviving love was easy in the town of Salem!
However, few "Days of Our Lives" fans know that Hall and Hogestyn did enjoy a brief relationship off-screen, too. Not only that, but it seems Hall has had so many real-life marriages throughout her lifetime that her relationship history rivals that of many Salem residents. She even told Soap Opera Digest back in 1986, "I am crazy about men; they're the best. And there is a balance there that friendships don't supply. There are parts of ourselves, as women, that come to life when there is a man in our arms."
So, just how crazy is Hall about all of the men in her life? For starters, we would have to create a timeline of all her husbands and marriages.
Deidre Hall's marital history reads like a soap opera
It's safe to say that Deidre Hall has a good understanding of what love is. Perhaps that's why she's been on a never-ending search for it. Her first marriage to William Hudson lasted four years before they pulled the plug on it back in 1970. This was before Hall became a household name thanks to her "Days of Our Lives" fame. She then married singer-songwriter Keith Barbour. They were together from 1972 to 1977. When asked about ending her marriage, she told Soap Opera Digest in her 1986 interview, "I don't think of relationships in terms of beginnings and endings. I think of always having that relationship. I adore my ex-husband. We care about each other tremendously. We will always be there for each other. It is not a matter of what goes wrong."
Hall went on to marry her third husband, Michael J. Dubelko, in 1987. At that time, Hall and Dubelko were looking to start a family, but they divorced in 1989, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hall's fourth husband was Steve Sohmer, whom she met before marrying her third husband. The couple even produced a movie together called "Never Say Never: The Deidre Hall Story." They tied the knot in 1991, but ended things in 2006. However, the couple did hire a surrogate named Robin, who gave birth to their first son, David, in 1992, and second son, Tully, in 1995.
Deidre Hall's secret to making things work
While Deidre Hall has had many relationships and marriages over the years, if there's one thing she's learned, it's how to separate her on-screen love life from her of-screen one on "Days of Our Lives." But then again, the actor says there's a huge difference between faking it and making it happen. As she told Mac Engel's podcast, "There is kiss left, and kiss right, which is not a normal part of your sex life. I would like to say it's sexy and fun, but it's doing another scene. Now, the first time you do have a love scene you are incredibly self-conscious and self-aware, but then it gets to be any other scene. Like, I hadn't kissed Drake Hogestyn for two-and-a-half years until we recently shot this scene, and it was like nothing had ever changed. It was actors doing their job."
Hall also said that she doesn't treat her relationships with a beginning and an ending. Just like the intro to the hit NBC and Peacock soap says, some marriages are "like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives."