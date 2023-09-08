Expert Tells Us How Queen Camilla's Body Language Has Changed Since The Queen's Death

Back in 2005, when she was 57 years old, Camilla Parker Bowles officially stepped into the world of royal duties when she married then-Prince Charles. She immediately rose to the task, and by 2022, she worked with 100-plus organizations. "It's a wonderful transformation," royal biographer William Shawcross, explained to The Washington Post. "She's found it much easier than one might have expected to adapt to the pressures and strains of royal life."

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II prepared the world for the next phase of Camilla's royal responsibilities when she wrote, "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," per The Telegraph. As a consort, Camilla's chief duty is to provide steadfast support to King Charles, as well as serve as a Counsellor of State in cases where the king is traveling or ill.

Seven months later, Camilla's new role became a reality when Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022. With major events like Elizabeth's funeral and Charles' coronation, it's been a year of extensive time in the spotlight as Camilla got acclimated to her new duties. "The road to Queen Consort has been a challenging one for Camilla," Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." informed The List in an exclusive interview. "Stepping into a similar-yet-different role can be overwhelming, especially when you have not been raised or even spent most of your adulthood in the royal spotlight."