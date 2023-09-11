Fani Willis: All About The District Attorney Who Is Going After Donald Trump

The following article includes references to homicide, sexual assault, and child abuse.

On January 1, 2021, Fani Willis was sworn in as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia. Just one day later, former President Donald Trump dialed Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and proceeded to have one of the most controversial phone calls in recent history. As reported by The Washington Post, it was during this conversation that Trump uttered the notorious phrase, "All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state." To this, Raffensperger responded, "We don't agree that you have won." The Secretary of State went on to cite multiple recounts that confirmed the election results.

In the days that followed, Willis questioned the legality of the former president's actions and began digging. On February 11 — just six weeks into her first term — the district attorney reached out to Raffensperger, asking him to safeguard materials relevant to an active investigation. What came next was a years' long deep dive into Trump's claims — one that involved witness interviews and multiple subpoenas. By April 14, 2023, Trump was indicted on charges of election fraud and racketeering. Because of the massive implications of this case, Fani Willis has been shot into the national spotlight.