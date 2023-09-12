A Look At The Deep Connection Between Chrissy Teigen's Family & Her Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen is not one to shy away from speaking her truth. From infamous Twitter feuds to being open about her own pregnancy struggles, the "Cravings" author is pretty much an open book. So when she and her husband John Legend welcomed their son via surrogate, Teigen was open about her gratitude. She dedicated an Instagram post to her journey with the woman who carried her son.

"We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen gushed of her surrogate. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens." Teigen also opened up about Alexandra's own sacrifice on their behalf, after the first embryo they tried to implant did not survive. This occurred while Teigen was still on her own IVF journey. She wrote: "As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

Legend and Teigen have been vocal about their fertility struggles for years. With their two new additions in 2023, Teigen said that she finally feels that their family is complete. However, their joy was preluded by loss: the couple heartbreakingly lost their third child in 2020.