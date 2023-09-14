The Wise Parenting Words Denzel Washington Once Gave George And Amal Clooney

George Clooney was one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors for a long time. While he was married once before Amal Clooney came along, he later stated that marriage was simply not something he saw himself doing again. In a 2006 interview with People, the "Ocean's Eleven" actor said, "[Marriage is] not something I'm looking out for. Things could always change, but it's not a consideration right now." The star was also not particularly interested in having children, either, noting that he simply doesn't have the biological urge to be a father. When both of these things happened with Amal, the world was stunned — Amal changed everything for George.

Once word got out that they were pregnant with twins, advice started pouring in. Denzel Washington is known for generously sharing his parenting knowledge with the world (take a peek at this interview on family values he did with The Guardian), and he had a few wise words for his Hollywood colleague and his wildly successful wife. Given the "Malcolm X" lead's experience in raising successful children, we'd listen to him.