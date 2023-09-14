The Wise Parenting Words Denzel Washington Once Gave George And Amal Clooney
George Clooney was one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors for a long time. While he was married once before Amal Clooney came along, he later stated that marriage was simply not something he saw himself doing again. In a 2006 interview with People, the "Ocean's Eleven" actor said, "[Marriage is] not something I'm looking out for. Things could always change, but it's not a consideration right now." The star was also not particularly interested in having children, either, noting that he simply doesn't have the biological urge to be a father. When both of these things happened with Amal, the world was stunned — Amal changed everything for George.
Once word got out that they were pregnant with twins, advice started pouring in. Denzel Washington is known for generously sharing his parenting knowledge with the world (take a peek at this interview on family values he did with The Guardian), and he had a few wise words for his Hollywood colleague and his wildly successful wife. Given the "Malcolm X" lead's experience in raising successful children, we'd listen to him.
Denzel Washington knows what's important as a father of twins
Hollywood legend Denzel Washington is apparently a man of few words but very wise ones nonetheless. When Amal and George Clooney were expecting their twins, Ella and Alexander, in 2017, Washington took it upon himself to share the parental knowledge he'd gathered over the years as a father of four children. "Sleep now! Because you won't be sleeping then," the actor shared with an Entertainment Tonight reporter at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards. He went on to note, "I'm not talking to George; I'm talking to his wife." Given that the baby (in this case, babies) sees their mom as a form of life support, Washington's advice was spot on. In addition, he has twins himself, so the star knew what he was talking about.
While we don't know whether Amal took his advice or not, one thing's for sure — she's doing just fine. More than fine, actually, if you ask George. "She's like an Olympic athlete," the Oscar-winner said in an interview with AP News. "She's doing so beautifully." Amal's sister, Tala Alamuddin, also has twins, so the lawyer likely already had at least some experience handling two babies at the same time. While Amal also wasn't sure motherhood was in the cards for her, as she noted to Vogue, the couple's experience of parenthood ultimately changed their world for the better.
Amal and George Clooney want to be fully involved with their children
Despite not being interested in becoming a father at first, George Clooney changed his mind once he met the international law barrister, Amal Clooney (née Alamuddin). In an episode of the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, the "Michael Clayton" actor revealed Amal was the first of them to realize fortune (literal and metaphorical) is better when it's shared, and the rest is history. Everything seems to have gone more than well for the pair, as they're now a family of four enjoying life at their various residences all over the world (including Italy, France, and the U.S.). In 2019, George gushed about their kids in a Today appearance, saying, "They're just completely different personalities, and they're fun and smart."
However, it's highly unlikely there'll be an addition to the Clooney clan, as both George and Amal are over 40. In a talk with The Hollywood Reporter, Amal admitted she wasn't on board with having any more children, explaining, "I already had [the twins] quite late." The stars have their work cut out for them as is, especially as they try to be hands-on parents. The "ER" legend opened up about having only part-time help with the twins in an interview with The Guardian, noting that he and Amal have both cut down on work to truly be present. Even though they might be losing some sleep, it's surely worthwhile.