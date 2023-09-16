A Look At The Rift Between Kody Brown & Leon, His Child With Meri

Kody and Meri Brown have been through a lot together. From Meri's catfishing scandal to Kody's public bashing of his first wife, the polygamist couple formally called it quits in January 2023 after spending more than 30 years together. The exes welcomed one child during that time, Leon Brown. Leon came out as transgender in 2022 when they were 26 years old, which is also when they publicly changed their name and confirmed their preferred pronouns.

Meri was quick to support her only child on their gender-affirming journey, while Kody notably stayed mum. Although Leon and Kody were never on the best of terms anyway, the alleged last straw that caused the ultimate rift between the two was Leon's gender transition, which Kody doesn't seem to support. Even though none of the claims have officially been addressed by any of the parties involved, Gwendlyn Brown seemingly confirmed the rumors were true.

In a YouTube video on her channel, Christine Brown's daughter asserted, "[Leon has] chosen to go to people who they can trust and ... they found a safer community for themselves." Gwendlyn also revealed that Leon felt like they were the odd one out for a long time in the family. As Leon continues to thrive, will Kody ever ask himself whether he's the one in the wrong?