King Felipe's Connection To The Late Queen Elizabeth

Back in 2017, during a state visit to the U.K., King Felipe VI of Spain noted in a speech that both Spain and the U.K. were "profoundly intertwined," per BBC. This interconnection extends beyond the political to the personal, since the members of the Spanish and British royal families are related to each other.

The Spanish king and the late Queen Elizabeth are third cousins once removed, and both have Queen Victoria as their shared ancestor. Known as "the grandmother of Europe," per Hello!, Victoria had nine children, and her descendants are part of the royal families of the U.K., Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. In Queen Elizabeth's family tree, Victoria's second child, King Edward, was Elizabeth's great-grandfather. For King Felipe, Victoria's youngest child, Princess Beatrice, was Felipe's great-great-grandmother. Beatrice's daughter, Queen Victoria Eugenie, joined the Spanish royal family when she married King Alfonso XIII. In honor of Felipe's 2017 state visit, Elizabeth presented her royal cousin with copies of letters chronicling the romance of Victoria Eugenie and Alfonso.

Felipe is also connected to Elizabeth via his mother, Queen Sofia. Sofia is descended from Queen Victoria's oldest child, Victoria, Princess Royal. Both of Sofia's parents can trace their heritage to a son and daughter Princess Victoria, further cementing the ties of Spanish and British royalty.