Where Does Kylie Jenner's Relationship With Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods Stand?

The Kardashian-Jenner web of friendships, marriages, and baby daddies requires a Ph.D. in reality TV to fully understand ... At just 21, Kylie Jenner was declared the youngest "self-made" billionaire, thanks to her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics. Although she's not quite a billionaire and definitely not "self-made," Kylie is still one of the wealthiest people in the world of reality TV. In the midst of expanding her brand and selling out countless lip kits worldwide, the youngest Jenner sister had the support of her best friend, Jordyn Woods. Like the Kardashian kids, Woods comes from a well-connected Los Angeles family. Her father, John Woods, was a Hollywood sound engineer and a close friend of Will Smith's in the '90s.

Jordyn and Kylie were introduced by their mutual friend, Jaden Smith, in 2012. In a 2018 Q&A, the then-besties remembered their first hang-out: "I think we were like 8th-grade summer going into 9th grade and then you put your name in my phone with a purple heart," Kylie shared. They got matching tattoos in 2016 and even took part in a televised commitment ceremony the following year. "It's like a marriage for friends," Kylie said on her solo show, "Life of Kylie," adding, "I want people to know that we're more than that. She's my girlfriend. I care for her like I care for my girlfriend" (via People). Sadly, their friendship imploded in 2019 when Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her daughter, True. Kylie stood by her sister.