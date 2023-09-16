How Christie Brinkley Prepared Her Daughter Sailor For The Modeling World

When you enter a world as ruthless and fast-moving as modeling, having rock-solid advice to lean on becomes all the more crucial — and for Sailor Brinkley-Cook, that advice came from her industry veteran mother, Christie Brinkley. While Sailor has undoubtedly grown up to be Christie's twin, the up-and-coming model has received far more attributes from her A-lister mom than golden blonde hair, blue eyes, and a 100-watt smile.

Brinkley-Cook spoke to People in early 2023 about her Silk Nextmilk campaign, a plant-based play on the ubiquitous "Got Milk?" campaign that featured countless stars, athletes, and other famous figures, including Brinkley-Cook's mother. While speaking to People, she also disclosed the invaluable advice her mom gave her as she embarked on her modeling career.

The short and sweet version? Don't be a diva, and remember that everyone in the room is an essential piece of the puzzle. This advice has clearly worked wonders for Brinkley's decades-long career, and it will no doubt carry over to her daughter's journey.