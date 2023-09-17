5 General Hospital Characters We'd Love To Grab A Drink With
"General Hospital" is full of colorful characters, many of whom we'd enjoy imbibing in adult beverages with. If you're planning on traveling to Port Charles, the Metro Court Hotel is pretty much the only game in town unless you prefer a less reputable motel in the seedier neighborhoods. There are plenty of great establishments to eat and drink at, including Kelly's Diner, the Metro Court restaurant, The Port Charles Grill, Charlie's Pub, Noodle Buddha, and the Savoy nightclub. Local coffee importer Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) owns an Italian eatery called Pozzulo's, which never seems to be open, but Corinthos Coffee is the best in town. And don't bother looking for the barbecue establishment, the Floating Rib — all you'll find in its place is a crater.
Before discussing who we'd like to have drinks with, let's talk about who you would definitely want to avoid. As cheap and obnoxious as the day is long, Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) will leave you with the bill. Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Sonny are too scary for us to socialize with, and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Brooke Anne Smith) are just too boring. Also, stay away from those with amnesia, encephalitis, or Blackwood's disease, and anyone who wields a hook, is clearly drunk, or claims they're a space alien from the Planet Lumina.
Okay, now on to our top five Port Charles denizens that we'd absolutely love to grab a drink with!
5. Olivia Falconeri
If the place you were planning to meet Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero) is closed, fear not because she's most likely got a spare lasagna lying around in one of the Quartermaine mansion's refrigerators. Boy, the stories she could tell! From her days growing up in Bensonhurst to the time she was psychic for a few months, Olivia will probably never run out of tales to tell you. And you won't have to worry if you can't contribute to the conversation because she'll do most of the talking for you. She enjoys reminiscing about growing up in the old neighborhood with Sonny Corinthos, her cousin Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan), and Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer). She's not even afraid to talk about the fact that she had Sonny's child, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), and didn't tell him about it until Sonny shot him decades later!
She might lament that Thanksgiving with the Quartermaines is always ruined and they end up eating pizza. Also, the fact that her husband Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) got hit on the head and thinks he's his old stage persona, Eddie Maine, is a sore spot, so tread lightly on that one. But the best part would be trading Italian recipes and picking her brain about how you can make an out-of-this-world chicken cacciatore like hers.
Drink of choice: a nice chardonnay. But be warned — she might slip a Sicilian Thunderbolt into your drink which has suspiciously amorous side effects.
4. Damian Spinelli
If you are fortuitous enough to share a drink with Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson), you'll need a minute to acclimate to his unique vernacular. We could deliberate for hours with him about the Easter Eggs in the Marvel films or talk tech about the latest computers and surveillance equipment. He doesn't hide the fact that he's a computer hacker whose online pseudonym is "The Jackal." Spinelli likes giving people nicknames, such as "Stone Cold" for his late best friend, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), and "Fair Samantha" for his erstwhile private investigating partner, Samantha McCall (Kelly Monaco). He might mourn Jason's death, as the two have dispatched many a nefarious miscreant over the years and had a rather improbable friendship.
Should you happen to ask how he knows Sonny Corinthos, he'll have nothing but reverence for the "Pacino-esque one," and will expeditiously change topics to his daughter, Georgie. But we beseech you not to bring up his ex-wife, Ellie Trout (Emily Wilson), as she forsook him despite their magnetism. He will, however, bring up the time they enacted the song "She Blinded Me With Science" at the Nurse's Ball. If his liaison with Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is brought up, he'll look wistfully away, ruminating about their good times together as a most superlative couple.
Drink of choice: formerly orange soda — boring! — which he considered the "nectar of the gods." Thankfully, he's graduated to wine and other adult beverages over the years.
3. Ava Jerome
The gorgeous and sultry femme fatale, Ava Jerome (Maura West), isn't going to discuss details of her life with you, as most of them are illegal. However, she'll gladly talk about the latest trends at her art gallery. If you want to get her in a good mood, ask her about Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), who works there. She'll gush about how wonderful Trina is and how she's been like a mother figure to her. Whatever you do, don't mention the fact that she almost married serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), who killed her daughter, Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin). She'll end up blubbering uncontrollably for hours. You can counter that by telling her the plastic surgeons who repaired her burned face did a great job!
If you ask Ava how the heck she bore the child of her enemy, Sonny Corinthos, she'll deftly dodge the question and praise their daughter Avery Jerome-Corinthos (Ava and Grace Scarola). She might mention that she's thinking of selling her castle, Wyndemere, and all of Spoon Island — which her ex-husband Nikolas Cassadine gave to her before mysteriously disappearing. She might get a little twitchy upon mentioning his name, so just agree with her that it's a big, scary place that not many would want to live in alone. Don't get on her bad side, or she might brain you with a small but deadly statue.
Drink of choice: a dirty martini — or three.
2. Scotty Baldwin
As long as he doesn't consider you a knucklehead or dingbat, ambulance-chasing lawyer Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) would gladly have drinks with you — along with a helping of Kelly's chipped beef on toast. He's not really interested in hearing about your problems, unless you're considering hiring him. He might moan and groan about still being upset that Laura Collins (Genie Francis) dumped him for Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) all those years ago, but you'll be able to tell he's still got a soft spot for her. Speaking of Luke, Scotty might rant about the fact that Luke went nutty (his words) and bit his ear off! But thankfully, his on-again-off-again lover, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), caught it so it could be reattached.
He'll also tell you all about Lucy Coe's (Lynn Herring) crazy antics throughout the years, like always ending up in her underwear at the Nurse's Ball. But he'll then sing her praises for being a surrogate mother and bringing their daughter Serena into the world. Don't worry, he won't cry in front of you! If he gets too tipsy, he'll start grieving the deaths of his children, Karen Wexler, Logan Hayes, and Franco Baldwin. And, whatever you do, don't mention his break-up with Liesl Obrecht! Try not to stare at his spiky hair either, because if he notices, he'll start droning on about his hair products.
Drink of choice: vodka, which his portrayer considers a healthy snack.
1. Cody Bell
The number one "General Hospital" character we'd like to have a drink with is the affable Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Sure, has a checkered past, and trouble seems to find him often, but it would be so much fun to throw back a couple of cold ones with him. He's definitely not boring, and despite having daddy issues — because he's too afraid to tell Mac Scorpio (John J. York) that he's his son — Cody won't waste your time complaining about his problems. Instead, he'll regale you with his vast tales of being a stuntman and horseback rider. He's not going to reveal anything about working as a ringer for mobster Selina Wu (Lydia Look) in her illegal poker games in the back of the Savoy nightclub. However, he's a darned good card player and would gladly offer you some tips.
When it comes down to it, Cody can be a great friend. He knows that Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) has prevailed over all the horrible things that have happened to her. She even had a sudden breakdown and hallucinated that he was drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and stabbed him! But did that stop Cody? No. He realized she'd been drugged, surmising it was the doing of her rotten mother-in-law, Gladys Corbin. So he committed himself, found Sasha, and the two daringly escaped from the facility. There are plenty more stories where that came from!
Drink of choice: domestic beer — but make sure to cut him off before he makes a fool of himself.