Jennifer Siebel Newsom's Traumatic History With Harvey Weinstein, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before 2017, much of the world knew Harvey Weinstein as a Hollywood producer who helped make movies like "Pulp Fiction," "Shakespeare in Love," and "Silver Linings Playbook." For those in show business, rumors circulated about his inappropriate behavior. In October 2017, articles were published by The New York Times and The New Yorker that outlined years of sexual harassment after a number of women came forward to publicly tell their stories about Weinstein's assaults, confirming rumors.

After mounting evidence, Weinstein faced multiple charges of sexual assault. He went to trial first in New York in 2020, and in 2022, he went on trial in Los Angeles — Weinstein has since filed to appeal. It was at the trial in Los Angeles that Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor Gavin Newsom and documentary filmmaker, came forward and testified against Weinstein as one of his victims. Newsom was known as Jane Doe #4 during the trials but publicly confirmed her identity before she appeared in court. On the stand, Newsom explained that she thought Weinstein brought her to his L.A. hotel room in the mid-2000s to talk about her career, but instead, he sexually assaulted her. She talked through everything that happened, from how she and Weinstein met to what he did to her and what she did afterward.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).