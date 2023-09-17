The Top 5 Worst Young And The Restless Couples Of All Time
"The Young and the Restless" has always captivated its audience with whirlwind romances, clandestine affairs, and heart-wrenching breakups. While many relationships keep fans eagerly anticipating the next episode, others, unfortunately, miss the mark.
Whether it was due to a palpable lack of chemistry, predictably bland storylines, or mismatched pairings that lacked suspense, certain couples have stirred quite the buzz for not being fan favorites. The soap's standout relationships, such as those between Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins (Peter Bergman and Susan Walters) or Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore (Christian LeBlanc and Tracey Bregman), have showcased romance intertwined with thrilling hurdles, further cemented by characters we've grown to love or loathe.
While these couples might draw criticism, one cannot deny their compelling narrative arcs and sustained chemistry. Now, without further ado, let's dive into the top five couples that, in contrast, could definitely learn a thing or two from the likes of Jack Abbott.
Most disturbing: Sharon Collins and Victor Newman
Sharon Collins (Sharon Case) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) are undoubtedly one of the worst couples to ever exist in soap opera history. The clear absence of chemistry was just the tip of the iceberg. Delving deeper, the storyline carried uncomfortable and even incestuous undertones. The backdrop to their relationship was Sharon's failing marriage to Victor's son, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Nick's infidelity with Sharon's best friend and his indifference to their marital woes positioned Sharon for a fresh start.
The audience was eager to see her retaliate, but the twist of turning to her father-in-law was unexpected — and not in a good way. When Nick discovered them kissing, he was as heartbroken as we were grossed out. This storyline was particularly disturbing because Sharon and Victor had cultivated a father-daughter dynamic over the years. Hence, when their relationship took a romantic turn, it took viewers by surprise and felt deeply inappropriate.
In an attempt to provide a rationale, the writers later portrayed Victor Newman's marriage to Sharon as a calculated move to wield influence over Newman Enterprises during his imprisonment. However, this seemed more like damage control, especially given Victor's prior indications of genuine romantic affection. The public outcry was loud, with many fans voicing their repulsion. Ultimately, the backlash was so pronounced that the storyline was axed — a relief to many who found it increasingly difficult to tune in.
Most predictable: Patty Williams and Jack Abbott
Fans of "The Young and the Restless" could tell Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk) and Jack were headed for ruin even before marriage. Unfortunately, their journey was predictable and void of any excitement. Jack, with his notorious womanizing reputation, seemed an odd match for the emotionally troubled Patty, who had enough mental issues for the whole of Genoa City.
No one was surprised that Jack continued to cheat, and the storyline's repetitiveness further dulled the plot's appeal. It seemed that Patty and Jack were only worth watching because of his affairs. Their union lacked the essential elements that make a relationship intriguing: genuine affection, chemistry, and engaging secrets. Many agreed there was an evident mismatch, especially since characters like Diane or Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) would have been formidable choices, as they could go toe to toe with him.
The most unexpected event was Patty's miscarriage after finding Jack and Diane together, which worsened her mental state. In the end, Patty showed up at Jack's office with a gun, meaning to shoot herself while he watched, so he begged her to shoot him instead. Of course, the show wouldn't kill off a key character, so viewers were handed another well-trodden trope: the coma plotline.
Most ill-fitting: Noah Newman and Tessa Porter
Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) began a relationship after she turned up at Crimson Lights, managed by his mother, Sharon Collins. As their relationship evolved, it was clear that the only thing they had in common was a passion for music. There were no heart-fluttering moments or lovey-dovey scenes that reminded one of being in genuine love. Instead, their bond felt superficial at best.
Unsurprisingly, Tessa and Noah never reached a level of intimacy where he was her primary confidant. She often turned to others for solace and advice, eventually leading her to grow closer to Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), Noah's half-sister. As you already know, their relationship never developed a spark. Although the betrayal of a girlfriend and a sibling isn't something to cheer for, this twist did breathe some much-needed life into the narrative.
While Noah was heartbroken enough to leave Genoa City, Tessa was up and rolling in no time with Mariah on her arm. Another good thing about this shocking betrayal is that "Y&R" got their first LGBTQ couple, and they had more chemistry than Tessa and Noah ever did. Noah was sweet enough to forgive his sister and ex, even though we saw how much it killed him. However, given the lackluster depth of their relationship and considering what really happened between Noah and Tessa, we can argue that he didn't lose out on much.
Most illogical relationship: Victor Newman and Nikki Newman
While we agree that "all's well that ends well," we can't ignore the illogical structure of Victor and Nikki Newman's relationship timeline. Their journey began with Victor lifting Nikki (Melody Scott) out of her challenging life as a stripper, investing time, emotion, and resources to transform her into a respectable woman. Nikki, on her part, idolized Victor to the point of obsession, often placing him on an unmatchable pedestal.
However, despite the passionate foundation, they seemed more interested in the dramatic process of falling in love than the stability of actually being in love. Victor's love is unquestionable, demonstrated through grand gestures like admitting to crimes to shield Nikki or rescuing her from dangerous situations. And yet, a perplexing inconsistency persisted: his struggle with fidelity. You'd think that if he could give his life up for her, he'd be able to keep it in his pants.
Similarly, Nikki frequently embarked on new romantic ventures but always ran back to Victor. One memorable instance is her wedding night with Jack Abbott, which she unceremoniously disrupted in search of Victor. While the couple has seemingly settled into each other's embrace, one can't help but speculate on the nature of their bond. Is it a mature realization of enduring love or merely the acceptance of advancing age? Given Victor's age, any extramarital escapades could lead to a heart attack — just ask Eric Forrester from "The Bold and the Beautiful."
Most volatile: Adam Newman and Sharon Collins
Watching the relationship between Adam Newman and Sharon Collins on "Y&R" was akin to viewing a car on fire — horrifying, but we couldn't look away. Adam (Mark Grossman), a lover of chaos intertwined with Sharon and her anxious attachment tendencies, was a match made in hell. Their relationship began when Adam started pursuing her because of his guilty secret. However, Sharon showed some signs of Stockholm Syndrome because she continued to date him even after it was revealed that he had stolen her baby.
It was one of those few situations that brought all of Genoa together, as the couple was shunned. Considering Sharon was crazy about babies, it is dumbfounding that she continually let her baby near someone who had caused them so much harm. Amidst the wreckage, Adam did have a tender side reserved for Sharon. He seemed to genuinely care for her, even defending her when she was wrongfully accused of murder. Yet, love can sometimes be a double-edged sword.
When he discovered her faked death and subsequent romantic pursuits, Adam's vengeance was both cruel and calculated. He showcased the darkest shades of passion, from destroying evidence that could save her to testifying against her and a dramatic betrayal at the jailhouse altar. In time, even Sharon could no longer overlook the glaring toxicity. But their connection was never entirely severed. And given their history, a rekindled romance could be in the cards. We have one word for Sharon: Don't.