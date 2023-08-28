6 Series We See As Perfect Fits For The Duggar Kids' Return To TV

Food for thought: A child who was born when "19 Kids & Counting" premiered on TLC in 2008 (as "17 Kids...") would be in high school today. That's nearly a generation of people who grew up along with the Duggar family, and millions of adults watched them become household names, as well. Then came the numerous scandals surrounding oldest son Josh, which brought the series to a halt. It was too much drama for a family that had always been billed as drama-free. As if that wasn't enough, the Amazon docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" soiled the clan's rep even further. The Duggars' ultraconservative beliefs, it seemed, came from the teachings of a fringe church group.

But despite it all, the adult children have managed not only to keep their dignity but have also held on to their fan base. Four of the sisters — Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth — each have more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Jinger released a bestselling memoir this year, and Jill's forthcoming book is already selling well in pre-orders, according to The U.S. Sun. It's unlikely we'll see a reboot of "Counting On" or a series devoted to the youngest family members (Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn, and Josie Duggar are still teens living at home). But many of the older siblings would make great additions to other popular reality shows. Just in case any casting directors are reading this, we have some suggestions on how to bring the Duggars back to TV.