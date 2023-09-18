The Top 5 Most Shocking General Hospital Recasts Ever

Soap operas typically air five days a week with almost no breaks throughout the year. With such a high level of exposure, it's easy to understand why viewers become invested in the actors behind the characters they love. The person playing the role becomes synonymous with the character, which can make it difficult to digest an unexpected change of actor in the middle of a storyline. There have even been several instances where a popular star or at least one with a lot of mileage was abruptly removed from the part, mid-storyline.

"General Hospital" has an affinity for not only bringing characters back from the dead but also for finding new faces to take over pivotal roles. An example of this occurred in 2023 when long-time fan favorite Lexi Ainsworth was let go as Kristina Corinthos Davis. Kristina's recasting was a total misstep considering the number of years Ainsworth had invested in the role and her significant popularity with fans.

"Days Of Our Lives" veteran Kate Mansi stepped in just in time for Kristina's big storyline with her sister, Molly Lansing Davis (then Haley Pullos), and it was a hard sell at first. Mansi instantly took a different approach, displaying a more mature side of the chaotic and emotional character. Plus, with Molly's recast also thrown into the mix, the plot was comprised of actors in whom viewers had no emotional investment.