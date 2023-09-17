What The Cast Of Moesha Looks Like Today

While the '80s took a massive step toward making Black-centric sitcoms a part of prime-time television, the '90s became its well-known successor, introducing us to several cult classics we all still adore. With shows like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and "Martin" making their exit, UPN — a network formerly built around white viewership — devised a plan to expand its audience. Though UPN later became home to black sitcoms, one comedy, in particular, led the pack and allowed other shows to follow suit. In 1996, "Moesha" premiered on the network and quickly became its most popular franchise.

Its success was primarily due to Brandy Norwood's portrayal of a black teenager navigating life in Los Angeles, California. According to co-creator Vida Spears, there wasn't enough representation of young black women on television. Although Brandy was a successful music artist at the time, she told People that she was grateful to have been a pillar of what young black women modeled themselves after. "It was such a fun and cool experience," she revealed. "And to play such a character that touched so many black girls ... when I look back, it's like, 'Whoa' — you know — 'What a great feeling. I could share this with my daughter.'" Throughout its five-year run, "Moesha" gave us several memorable characters alongside a successful spinoff. What's more notable, however, is what each cast member did following the show's demise. From overcoming depression to becoming well-known humanitarians, here is what the cast of "Moesha" looks like today!