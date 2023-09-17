Max From Hocus Pocus Is Unrecognizable Today

It's hard not to associate Halloween with "Hocus Pocus" these days, considering that the 1993 Disney film has long been a cultural phenomenon. The movie takes place on Halloween and stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as the Sanderson sisters, three witches who try to suck the life and youth out of the children. Then, there are the three kids who worked to stop them, Max, Allison, and Dani, played by then-child stars Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Thora Birch.

It's safe to say, though, that Katz's Max Dennison, who brings the witches to life, was the true main character of "Hocus Pocus." Yet many fans probably don't know that the role almost went to Leonardo DiCaprio. Luckily, for Katz, DiCaprio turned it down, especially considering that "Hocus Pocus" is easily the biggest film Katz has ever made. Katz told E! of its success, "I would've never imagined it in my life. It was a great movie to make ... I just didn't know it would have such a cult following." That's fair because the film actually flopped in theaters.

Since "Hocus Pocus" became a fan-favorite Halloween movie several years after its release, Katz, of course, has grown up significantly and is now very different from the teen the movie's fans know. In fact, many would likely say that Max from "Hocus Pocus" is unrecognizable today, so let's see what he's been up to.