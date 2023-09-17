Times Fergie Proved She's Totally Supportive Of Her Ex-Husband Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel's first interaction with his ex-wife, Fergie, was pretty embarrassing — at least for him. The year was 2004 and he was starring on the network show "Las Vegas." The Black Eyed Peas were making a guest appearance, and Duhamel decided to shoot his shot with their frontwoman. "After they finished rehearsing, I was walking out, and all of a sudden she was walking toward me," he remembered in a conversation with Best Life, per People. He opted for an awkward pickup line, calling out "You're hot" in a desperate voice.

Considering his iconic rom-com roles over the years, we would have guessed he could do better. Fergie, however, wasn't put off. She'd read in InStyle that the actor had a crush on her, and she was curious to see what would happen between them. The rest is history — they said "I do" in 2009 and welcomed their son, Axl Jack, in 2013.

Although Fergie and Duhamel decided to divorce in 2017, the pair have remained on good terms, expertly co-parenting their son. "There's so much love that we have for each other. We really like each other. We have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore," the singer explained to Entertainment Tonight after they'd gone their separate ways. Fergie has also been supportive of Josh Duhamel's romance with pageant queen, Audra Mari, and has even cheered them on throughout all their relationship milestones.