The Celeb Christina Applegate Credits For Helping Her On Her Health Journey

Christina Applegate is one of the most beloved sitcom actresses, with a career that spans over five decades. She got her first role when she was just a baby and later continued to act in theater productions, movies, and TV shows. We can all remember her performance as Kelly Bundy in the sitcom "Married ... with Children" and her other roles in "View from the Top," "Surviving Christmas," and "Bad Moms." Sadly, Applegate's health struggles eventually forced her to quit acting.

The "Married ... with Children" star underwent several surgeries following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. She also experienced insomnia for two decades, which left her feeling drained. In 2021, Applegate shared heartbreaking news about her health, saying she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological disease that affects nerve and muscle function. Its symptoms may include difficulty walking, poor balance, numbness, fatigue, memory loss, and speech problems — just to name a few.

Applegate first felt that something was wrong while filming the first season of "Dead to Me." The actress started to lose her balance, but she didn't think much about it. Luckily, her friend and former co-star, Selma Blair, urged her to get tested for MS. Blair was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 after ignoring its symptoms for decades.