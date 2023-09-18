How Michelle Obama Made Sure Teenage Sasha And Malia Stayed Away From Tattoos

Of all the passing cliches of parenthood, one paradox has managed to withstand the test of time above the rest: The more your parents don't want you to do something, the more you want to do it. Not even presidential families like the Obamas are immune from this phenomenon, as former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama learned with their two daughters.

When Sasha and Malia Obama began discussing getting tattoos, much to the chagrin of their parents, Barack and Michelle kept this parenting paradox in mind and discovered a hilarious workaround. The solution? Pretend that what your kid is doing is so cool that you want to do it with them — as in matching Obama family tattoos.

The former First Lady described her and her husband's mastermind approach to guiding their daughters away from tattoos in a December 2022 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and it's just as quick-witted and down-to-earth as you might expect from the Obamas.