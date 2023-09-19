Why TLC's Whitney Thore Never Took Her Relationship With Buddy Bell To The Next Level

Whitney Thore and Buddy Bell have been teasing fans of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" for some time, hinting at a possible romantic connection. However, despite their obvious chemistry, the friends have never taken their relationship to the next level, and they probably never will.

Thore and Bell's friendship goes way back — according to the reality star's Instagram, the two have been hanging out for over 20 years, which explains their enduring bond through various life experiences. Bell has stood by Thore's side during all of her complex relationship history, and she's been there for him when he struggled with addiction. They've even lived together at one point, as showcased on the popular TLC series, but no romantic advances were made at the time, at least not that we know of.

While numerous fans insist that Thore and Bell are destined for a real relationship, the BFFs themselves do not share this perspective. Thore even addressed the issue on social media, and given her response, we wouldn't be holding our breaths for a friends-turned-lovers kind of twist in the upcoming season.

