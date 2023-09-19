What Happens To Your Body When You Try To Quit Marijuana

Marijuana (also commonly called cannabis) is becoming more prevalent for both recreational and medical uses in the U.S. According to Reuters, as of June 2023, recreational marijuana usage in adults is legal in 23 states and counting. It's also legal in the District of Columbia for such purposes, as well as in certain U.S. territories, such as the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. Such law changes coincide with continuing medical research, along with shifting societal opinions regarding marijuana.

However, as with other legalized herbs, supplements, and other substances, the legality of marijuana does not necessarily mean there aren't potential adverse symptoms to consider. Even if you use marijuana for medical purposes rather than recreational ones, it's important to keep in mind that this is still a powerful substance that can cause symptoms of withdrawal, particularly if you've used it for a long time. Many of these symptoms are the worst between two to six days, but as the American Addiction Centers notes, some people may experience withdrawal symptoms for several weeks.

If you are thinking about quitting marijuana, or have recently stopped using it, consider what happens to your body and the specific effects that you may experience. This can help you know what to expect so you can be better prepared.