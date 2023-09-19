Jared Padalecki And Alexis Bledel Struggled To Film Their Intimate Gilmore Girls Scene

"Gilmore Girls" fans are divided: When it comes to Rory Gilmore's boyfriends, you're either Team Dean, Team Jess, or Team Logan. Dean Forester, played by Jared Padalecki, is Rory's first — and tallest — love interest. They meet in Season 1 just before Rory's 16th birthday, enjoy plenty of movie nights with Rory's mom Lorelai Gilmore, and break up a total of three times. Somewhere in the middle is Jess Mariano, a bad boy from out of town who briefly steals Rory away. High-society Logan Huntzberger doesn't enter the picture until much later.

When Dean marries Lindsay in Season 4, Rory becomes "the other woman" for a few dramatic episodes, secretly sleeping with her high school ex and then accidentally revealing the affair when she writes Dean a letter from Europe ... We know, yikes. After a series of ups and downs (and a dramatic divorce), Rory breaks it off with her first boyfriend for the final time in Season 5.

Even Alexis Bledel (aka Rory) has a hard time deciding between Dean, Jess, and Logan. When notorious pot-stirrer Andy Cohen asked her what "team" she was on during her "Watch What Happens Live" appearance, Bledel playfully revealed that she's team "Jeagan." "I can't single somebody out," she said. Fair enough — we wouldn't want to face the wrath of "Gilmore Girls" stans either.

As for that intimate scene that Dean and Rory share in Season 4? Bledel didn't necessarily think it made sense for her character. That wasn't the only reason why it was difficult to film, however.