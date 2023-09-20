Why Dance Moms' Maddie Ziegler Has Never Watched A Full Episode Of The Show

Maddie Ziegler might've been the rising star of Lifetime's hit series "Dance Moms," but she has no interest in reliving the glory days of her childhood. In a 2017 interview with People, Ziegler revealed that she's never watched a full episode of the show that took up five years of her life, starting when she was only 8 years old.

"We lived through it, so I feel like we don't have to watch it," the dancer told People. "And it was just so much drama that I don't want to see it again." Ziegler went on to say that she doesn't enjoy watching herself on-screen, citing her hypercritical tendency to over-analyze what she says and her facial expressions while on camera.

And while it's hard to believe someone who performs so effortlessly would struggle with revisiting her past work or TV appearances, it makes sense that Ziegler would want to distance herself from the tumultuous storylines of the cult-classic Lifetime show.