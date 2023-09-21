What We Know About The Friendship Between Tom Cruise And Janet Jackson

Actor Tom Cruise and singer Janet Jackson share more in common than some may think. While he doesn't sing frequently, Cruise is also talented vocally, showcasing his voice in the 2012 rocker film, "Rock of Ages." Jackson has also highlighted her acting chops in multiple productions, such as "Poetic Justice," "The Nutty Professor 2," and "Why Did I Get Married," to name a few. With such career similarities, it's no surprise that Jackson and Cruise would forge a bond with one another.

It's not entirely clear how Cruise and Jackson initially crossed paths and made a connection. However, a photo of Crusie alongside Jackson and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he wed in 1990 and divorced in 2001, would suggest they've been friends for many years. One can assume that their years in the entertainment industry placed them in many rooms together. No matter how it began, the pair's friendship is seemingly still going strong today. While neither is super vocal about their inner circles, they've both expressed admiration for one another publicly, giving fans a glimpse of a cherished relationship.