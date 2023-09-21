What We Know About The Friendship Between Tom Cruise And Janet Jackson
Actor Tom Cruise and singer Janet Jackson share more in common than some may think. While he doesn't sing frequently, Cruise is also talented vocally, showcasing his voice in the 2012 rocker film, "Rock of Ages." Jackson has also highlighted her acting chops in multiple productions, such as "Poetic Justice," "The Nutty Professor 2," and "Why Did I Get Married," to name a few. With such career similarities, it's no surprise that Jackson and Cruise would forge a bond with one another.
It's not entirely clear how Cruise and Jackson initially crossed paths and made a connection. However, a photo of Crusie alongside Jackson and ex-wife Nicole Kidman, whom he wed in 1990 and divorced in 2001, would suggest they've been friends for many years. One can assume that their years in the entertainment industry placed them in many rooms together. No matter how it began, the pair's friendship is seemingly still going strong today. While neither is super vocal about their inner circles, they've both expressed admiration for one another publicly, giving fans a glimpse of a cherished relationship.
Tom Cruise attended the North Carolina stop of Janet Jackson's tour
Tom Cruise is undoubtedly busy these days with a list of endeavors, including work on a film project that will be shot in outer space and production on "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two," which is set to debut in 2024. However, during his rare night away from work, Cruise chose to spend it with iconic pop singer Janet Jackson. In May 2023, he attended the Charlotte, North Carolina stop of Jackson's "Together Again" tour. Taking place at the PNC Music Pavilion, Cruise enjoyed the show from the crowd before going backstage to greet the five-time Grammy award winner.
The pair posed for a photograph together, which Jackson shared on her Instagram profile. The heartwarming image, showing Cruise with his arms around his pal's neck, garnered over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers, both shocked and happy to see the two together. In the caption, the sister of the late Michael Jackson wrote how good it was to see Cruise, hinting that the two got to hang out a bit before parting ways.
Tom Cruise says Janet Jackson has her own nickname for him
One month after seeing Janet Jackson perform her hit records live, Tom Cruise was back to work, appearing at the "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" premiere. During the June 2023 event, which took place in Rome, Italy at the adored Auditorium della Conciliazione, he was still on cloud nine from Jackson's show. Cruise addressed their viral picture when speaking with Entertainment Tonight, particularly the nickname Jackson affectionately gave to him. "Yeah, she calls me T. Look, she can call me whatever she wants. She's Janet Jackson! She's a goddess," he told correspondent Nischelle Turner.
Like Cruise, several celebrities have shown up to support Jackson's bestselling tour. Stars such as Angela Bassett and longtime friend Missy Elliott made time to see the living legend perform. As the "Together Again" trek comes to an end in October 2023, Cruise and Jackson may have another opportunity to catch up. Only time will tell.