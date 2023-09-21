What We Know About Zach Bryan's Whirlwind Romance With Ex-Wife Rose Madden

Zach Bryan hasn't had the most traditional path to fame. Though he's still relatively young, the "Heading South" singer might as well have lived a whole other life before finding success. Not only did Bryan have a totally different career pre-music, but he was once married, too. Wedded bliss seems a far cry from his current life, though.

Bryan has had a few girlfriends over the years, most notably Internet star Bri LaPaglia, so it might be a bit of a shock that he was once happily wed. Although, it probably won't surprise the country star's loyal fans, who started the journey with him. Those who have followed Bryan since his early YouTube days got a glimpse into his personal life and used all the information they could glean to follow his love life too.

For instance, one of his albums, "American Heartbreak," has much to do with relationships, especially Bryan's breakout hit, "Something in the Orange." It left many to wonder about the woman (or women) Bryan is singing about, and whether it's potentially his ex-wife, Rose Madden. As it turns out, the truth may not be easy to come by because Madden herself is a bit of a mystery.