Ivanka Trump's Low-Key Maui Trip Hints At Where She Stands With Her Family
When you're a member of the Trump family, you'd be hard-pressed to escape the ubiquity of your family name — still, that hasn't stopped Ivanka Trump from trying. The daughter of former President Donald Trump visited Maui to deliver meals and supplies to Maui wildfire victims, but unlike is usually the case with the Trump clan, Ivanka kept her visit relatively quiet.
A Daily Mail exclusive reported that Ivanka helped CityServe International distribute hundreds of thousands of meals, locally grown produce, and other supplies to Maui residents still struggling to rebuild after the devastating wildfires in August. Photos of the former White House advisor showed her in understated cargo pants, a tank top, and tennis shoes, wearing a nametag that read simply "Iva."
As Ivanka explained in a 2010 tweet, her recognizable "full" name is actually a Czech diminutive nickname of her birthname, Ivana — similar to Timothy and Timmy or Elizabeth and Lizzie, etc. The mother of three's use of an entirely different nickname could be another sign of her distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House.
It's unclear whether Ivanka Trump will actually return to politics
Former President Donald Trump's second-eldest child served as a senior advisor and director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship under his administration, and Ivanka Trump rarely spoke out against her father while he was president. However, her views started to publicly diverge from his following his claim of election fraud, of which she said she believed there was none while on the PBS News Hour.
While there have been signs that her husband, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka are headed back to politics, Donald Trump's daughter has publicly stated this will not be the case. Ivanka told Fox News Digital, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." And, as her recent trip to Maui shows, she's more interested in pursuing humanitarian efforts with CityServe, a non-profit Ivanka's worked with for years.
"Her humble presence lifted spirits and reminded the people of Lahaina that they are not forgotten," CityServe said in a statement to the Daily Mail. It's unclear whether Ivanka will follow the path cast by her father's shadow or forge a new trail under a different moniker, but for now, it seems like the former White House advisor has remained committed to helping the American people in her own way.