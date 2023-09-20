Ivanka Trump's Low-Key Maui Trip Hints At Where She Stands With Her Family

When you're a member of the Trump family, you'd be hard-pressed to escape the ubiquity of your family name — still, that hasn't stopped Ivanka Trump from trying. The daughter of former President Donald Trump visited Maui to deliver meals and supplies to Maui wildfire victims, but unlike is usually the case with the Trump clan, Ivanka kept her visit relatively quiet.

A Daily Mail exclusive reported that Ivanka helped CityServe International distribute hundreds of thousands of meals, locally grown produce, and other supplies to Maui residents still struggling to rebuild after the devastating wildfires in August. Photos of the former White House advisor showed her in understated cargo pants, a tank top, and tennis shoes, wearing a nametag that read simply "Iva."

As Ivanka explained in a 2010 tweet, her recognizable "full" name is actually a Czech diminutive nickname of her birthname, Ivana — similar to Timothy and Timmy or Elizabeth and Lizzie, etc. The mother of three's use of an entirely different nickname could be another sign of her distancing herself from her dad since he left the White House.