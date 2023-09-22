OutDaughtered: What We Know About Blayke Busby's Relationship With Her Quintuplet Sisters

As anyone who has had or raised sisters can attest, co-existing between siblings is often easier said than done. Now, imagine getting five new younger sisters overnight — such was the case for the eldest "OutDaughtered" child, Blayke Busby, who helped her parents, Adam and Danielle, welcome all-female quintuplets into the world when Blayke was only four.

And while the arrival of quintuplet siblings might mean more opportunities for playtime, bonding, and childhood hijinks, it also comes with its fair share of hurdles. The truth about Blayke Busby's life paints a fulfilling but stressful picture as the older sister to five quints, particularly as Blayke gets older and the family places more responsibilities on her.

Adam and Danielle have kept this in mind while parenting their six kids, being careful not to place undue burden on the eldest daughter, who, despite being the oldest, is still a child. "She's not Mom, she's not Dad, and she's not their babysitter. She's a sister," Danielle said of Blayke on the show (via People).