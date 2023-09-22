OutDaughtered: What We Know About Blayke Busby's Relationship With Her Quintuplet Sisters
As anyone who has had or raised sisters can attest, co-existing between siblings is often easier said than done. Now, imagine getting five new younger sisters overnight — such was the case for the eldest "OutDaughtered" child, Blayke Busby, who helped her parents, Adam and Danielle, welcome all-female quintuplets into the world when Blayke was only four.
And while the arrival of quintuplet siblings might mean more opportunities for playtime, bonding, and childhood hijinks, it also comes with its fair share of hurdles. The truth about Blayke Busby's life paints a fulfilling but stressful picture as the older sister to five quints, particularly as Blayke gets older and the family places more responsibilities on her.
Adam and Danielle have kept this in mind while parenting their six kids, being careful not to place undue burden on the eldest daughter, who, despite being the oldest, is still a child. "She's not Mom, she's not Dad, and she's not their babysitter. She's a sister," Danielle said of Blayke on the show (via People).
Blayke admits she gets annoyed by her five siblings
Siblings getting peeved by each other is certainly not a new phenomenon, but for Blayke Busby, that irksome sibling behavior is multiplied by five with her quintuplet sisters. In a trailer for Season 9 (via YouTube) of "OutDaughtered," Blayke admits her siblings are "so annoying." Blayke's confessional seems to come after her younger sister hit her for calling her hairstyle "ugly in the back." It doesn't get more classic sibling than that.
"I feel bad for [Blayke] having to deal with how wild and crazy the quints are," Danielle said in a 2018 episode (via People). "Blayke loves her sisters, but honestly, she can only take them for long before she hits her breaking point. And that's when we have to step in." Still, that doesn't mean Blayke opposes helping her parents with their workload.
In an August 2023 episode of "OutDaughtered" previewed by People, the Busby household goes into crisis mode when their babysitter cancels ahead of parents Adam and Danielle's dinner plans. While Danielle was hesitant to ask Blayke to watch all five quints, the eldest daughter eventually agreed with the caveat that her older cousins, Lily and McKenzie, would join — a testament to Blayke's maturation and shifting attitude toward her siblings.
The eldest Busby is getting more comfortable in her role as big sis
The Busby family visited local news station Houston Life (the family of eight lives in League City, a suburb of Houston) in August 2023 to discuss life on- and off-screen. Eldest daughter Blayke Busby spent the interview with younger sister Hazel sitting on her lap. Riley, Parker, and identical twins Olivia and Ava sat alongside their two sisters.
While on the show, Blayke briefly described how she felt about entering the seventh grade, saying, "I'm excited because my two girl cousins that live here in Texas have already been through seventh grade, and they said a lot of really good things about it." As Blayke embarks on her middle school journey, her five siblings will be entering the third grade.
Indeed, it's hard to imagine how the Busbys really manage to take care of all their daughters, but it certainly helps that their eldest has a solid grasp on the quints' attitudes. "With their personalities, it's really loud in our house. They always have a lot of opinions," Blayke shared in an Access Hollywood interview. When asked if Blayke felt like she was "teaching [her sisters] the ropes," she replied confidently that she did — as any good big sister should.