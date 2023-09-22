Arnold Schwarzenegger's First Time Meeting Ex Maria Shriver's Mom Was A Drunken Disaster

Bodybuilder-turned-actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver's 25-year marriage produced four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher Schwarzenegger. Though she was not thrilled about him running for governor of California, Shriver stood by his side during his campaign and victory in October 2003. Unfortunately, their picturesque relationship came to a halt in 2011 when Shriver learned that Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena. While their separation was rocky, ultimately ending the 25-year marriage in divorce, the way their relationship kicked off was a bit of a disaster, as well.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver met in the 1970s during a tennis tournament hosted by Shriver's renowned relatives, the Kennedy family. While Schwarzenegger was immediately attracted to Shriver, he didn't leave the best first impression. This was especially true when speaking with his soon-to-be mother-in-law, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the younger sister of former President John F. Kennedy. While he does have regrets about his first time encountering his future wife and mother-in-law, the event didn't deter Shriver from continuing a relationship with Schwarzenegger.