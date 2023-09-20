The Most Daring Outfits At London's Vogue World 2023

It's Anna Wintour's world, and we're all just living in it — or at least we'd like to, because then we'd have a front-row seat at Vogue World: London 2023. That's right, after the success of 2022's Vogue World: New York, Vogue's iconic editor-in-chief took the party across the pond to launch London's fashion week with a spectacular, celebrity-studded event held at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on September 14. According to Vogue, multi-award-winning director Stephen Daldry was tapped to create a "theatrical celebration of the very best of British culture and fashion," and it seems he didn't disappoint. The evening was much more than just couture-clad clotheshorses strutting down catwalks. It was a unique fashion experience that included performances from some of the top names in the music, theatre, and film industries. A feast for the senses, Vogue World: London celebrated the fashion-forward while honoring the past, closing out the show with the fab four OG supermodels, Linda, Christy, Cindy, and Naomi (no last names required), walking the runway accompanied by live vocals from Annie Lennox.

The night was filled with fun, fantasy, and plenty of cutting-edge fashion both on and off the stage. Celebrities turned up and turned out in designer creations that ranged from elegant to eyebrow-raising. Bellies were bared, pants were optional, and gender lines were blurry as guests embraced the vibe of fashion's biggest night. Here are a few of the most daring outfits that will be talked about for years to come.