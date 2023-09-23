5 Perfect Tyler Hynes Hallmark Movies For A Girls' Night In
Tyler Hynes is a true Hallmark veteran, and fans of the feel-good network know just what a staple he is during every Hallmark Channel season. Before becoming a Hallmark star, Hynes built an impressive career both on the stage and on television. Yet, since he first appeared as the romantic lead in Hallmark's "Falling for You" in 2018, fans of the network have been all about Hynes.
It's clear that the feeling is mutual. "Everybody is absolutely lovely. And it seems like comparatively perhaps to other places, I think it's as close as you can come to feeling like a family that is supportive," he told Us Weekly about working with Hallmark. "That just sort of bookends what is an absolutely enormous pleasure, which is the people who watch these movies. I can't tell you enough about the human beings who watch these movies and how kind and lovely and wholesome and earnest and authentic they are. And I think it's a very unique place."
It's true that Hallmark is a one-of-a-kind network. If you happen to be planning a girls' night in, there's no better place to turn than the Hallmark Channel for easygoing, happy-ending-centric content. And, what better actor to place at the center of your movie marathon than Tyler Hynes? As of 2023, there are a whopping 15 movies starring Hynes that have been made since he started, so there are plenty of choices. Here are our top five Tyler Hynes movies for your girls' night in.
It Was Always You
"It Was Always You" is one of Hynes' more recent credits. The rom-com premiered in 2021, and while it certainly follows some of the common Hallmark tropes we know and love, there are things that set it apart from other Hallmark content. The movie follows a rather unorthodox love triangle between Elizabeth (played by "When Calls the Heart" star Erin Krakow), her fiance George (played by Giles Patton), and George's brother David (played by Tyler Hynes).
Over the course of the movie, Elizabeth spends more and more time with David, and his free-spirited, free-thinking ways begin to rub off on her. David helps Elizabeth give up her grip on her Type-A controlling tendencies and pursue her dreams in ways she hasn't let herself before. This movie certainly boasts a valuable message, but beyond that, it's a lot of fun from start to finish and actually funny in a way that some Hallmark romcoms aren't. Plus, the chemistry between these two is palpable, which makes this love story one in which we're really invested.
That chemistry was no accident. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Krakow said, "People really love Tyler and they're excited to see him. I ... actually requested him for this movie because I thought he'd be so great in this part." She was right, and according to Hynes, "She expressed that to me, which, I'm not sure exactly why she did that," adding, "I'm very thankful she did."
Winter in Vail
Tyler Hynes is certainly a fan-favorite leading man, so who better to pair him up with onscreen than everyone's favorite Hallmark leading lady? Hynes and Lacey Chabert teamed up for 2020's "Winter in Vail," and this is the movie for you if "gal from the big city moves to a small town and falls in love with a local" is your niche Hallmark cliche of choice. The film follows Chabert's character, Chelsea Whitmore, an event planner who leaves her city life to move to Vail, Colorado, to run a chalet. She gets some help from Owen, who's played by Hynes, and of course, the two hit it off.
"Winter in Vail" is perfectly sweet and transports you to another place. It's particularly ideal for your movie marathon if you're enjoying it in the wintertime with a glass of red wine or a mug of hot chocolate. And, as always, Hynes brings charm, humor, and a little welcome ad-libbing to the table and makes his character feel oh-so real and utterly lovable. So, grab your slippers and your favorite blanket: "Winter in Vail" dishes out a snowy winter setting with warm and cozy vibes.
Three Wise Men and a Baby
If you're a Hallmark fan, then you've probably heard of "Three Wise Men and a Baby." Both the title and the concept of this film are a twist on the story of the three wise men and the 1987 movie, "Three Men and a Baby." It turns out that this combination is a winning one. The 2022 flick earned an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes and has quickly become a Christmas classic.
The film follows three brothers played by Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Paul Campbell. Despite living in the same house, these brothers aren't close –– that is until a baby is abandoned with Walker's character, Luke. Despite their lack of paternal instinct, the brothers work together to take care of the baby until Christmas –– when the note left with the baby assures he'll be picked up. If you noticed that these three brothers' mom looks familiar, her casting is an Easter egg. Margaret Colin appeared in the original movie as Rebecca, a character dating Tom Selleck, in "Three Men and a Baby."
This has become a fan-favorite Hallmark movie, and for good reason. It's funny, charming, and heartwarming. The casting of this trio of Hallmark Channel leading men together is perfection, and of course, Hynes supplies viewers with some of the movie's funniest moments. As far as Tyler Hynes movies or Hallmark movies, in general, go, this one is a must-watch. Watch this film around the holidays or as part of a perfect double feature with ...
On the 12th Date of Christmas
If you're looking for a night of Tyler Hynes holiday cheer, then look no further than "On the 12th Date of Christmas" for part two of that Christmas-y double-feature. This movie is very different from "Three Wise Men and a Baby," but the two films share plenty of charm courtesy of Hynes and a hefty dose of Christmas spirit.
"On the 12th Date of Christmas" premiered in 2020 and adds a touch of creativity to the classic Hallmark holiday romantic comedy plotlines. The film follows Jennifer (played by Mallory Jansen) and Aiden (played by Hynes). Despite their different working styles, these two marketing pros are paired together on a project to market a hotel. Jennifer loves to work with a collaborator, while Aiden prefers to work solo. Still, the pair agrees to create the 12 Dates of Christmas: a scavenger hunt for couples all over Chicago.
The perfect holiday flick for fans of the classic enemies-to-lovers trope but with a wholesome Hallmark-ian twist, "On the 12th Date of Christmas" is an easy watch for everyone. This is also a great pick if you're looking for some holiday date inspo, or if you just love the feeling of Christmastime in the city. This movie isn't short on modern holiday vibes.
Always Amore
For a film that's a bit more appropriate all year round rather than just during the holiday season, "Always Amore" is a pick with plenty to offer. Despite its dedication to similar plots and cliches, the Hallmark Channel doesn't shy away from exploring new settings for its films, and for this one, viewers join the romantic leads spending plenty of time in an Italian restaurant.
If you enjoy a Hallmark flick with a foodie twist or simply daydream about what you might eat on a vacation to Italy, "Always Amore" is the film for you. The movie premiered in 2022 and cast Tyler Hynes across from fellow Hallmark veteran Autumn Reeser. Together, the onscreen couple feels mature, natural, and real, and fans of Autumn Reeser's other work for the network are sure to enjoy her in this film, as her groundedness and serious nature are well balanced by Hynes.
The film follows Elizabeth (played by Reeser) as she works to take over her husband's restaurant after his passing. Ben (played by Hines) is a consultant who comes in to help Elizabeth make the restaurant a success and reach its potential. Elizabeth is somewhat resistant to Ben's suggestions and style, but the pair learns from each other to meet their goals and, of course, find their way to a sweet romance in the meantime.