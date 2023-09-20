Inside Danny Masterson And Bijou Phillip's Relationship
The following article mentions sexual assault.
In the early 2000s, actor Danny Masterson was best known for portraying Steven Hyde on "That '70s Show." If you've ever wondered what happened to the cast of "That '70s Show," you don't have to look far, with several of them carving out successful careers and moving on to star in big projects. However, Masterson's life took a grim turn. In May 2023, he was found guilty on two counts of rape and later sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars. Paying the price for his crimes, committed at the height of his fame in the early 2000s, is something Masterson has to face — but what about his wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips?
Phillips has found her name in the headlines as she has supported her husband throughout his trial, attending court and even writing a letter to the judge on her husband's behalf. Although reports initially suggested Phillips had "no plans" to leave her convict husband, news broke on September 19, 2023, that she had a change of heart.
The pair has been together since 2004, but what is their relationship really like? Was it the solid union fans thought it was, and what led Phillips to decide to end their almost 20-year union? Let's take a look at the ins and outs of one of Scientology's most famous marriages, marred by scandal and plagued by controversy.
They met at a poker tournament
Although Danny Masterson was very active in the entertainment industry at the same time as Bijou Phillips, they did not end up crossing paths until 2004. Their initial meeting came about when they both attended a poker tournament in Las Vegas. The couple would later recount their first interaction in an interview with Paper magazine, with Phillips explaining that Masterson initially intrigued her because he wasn't giving her any attention.
"Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny," Phillips recalled (via CNN Entertainment). "He wasn't laughing at my jokes. I was like, 'who is this Danny Masterson and what does he think he's doing?'" Masterson agreed that he had preconceptions about her based on what he had heard on the circuit: "I had only known her as the little crazy girl." Phillips had long been known as a wild party girl, and around that time, she was ready for her next chapter. As she told The Guardian in 2002, "The fact of the matter is I'm 21 now. I stay home. I feed my dogs. I don't really go out. I work."
Masterson stayed in contact with Phillips, and the two forged a connection. "After Vegas, and talking to her a few times, I was shocked by how unbelievably intelligent she was," he said. "She knew every book I had ever read. I was like, this girl is amazing." The rest was history, with the pair becoming a couple shortly after. It would be quite some time before they made things official though.
They were together for about eight years before they got married
It is not unusual for Hollywood romances to move at the speed of light. After all, your Average Joe has to save money for a dream wedding, while celebrities can usually do it at the drop of a hat. However, Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips did not rush into their nuptials. Despite first getting together in the mid-2000s, the pair of celebrities did not say their vows until eight years into their relationship. Danny proposed to Phillips in 2009, and their lavish ceremony took place in 2011, in Ireland.
The Emerald Isle is full of picturesque places for couples to hold a wedding, and Danny and Phillips ultimately opted to have their big day at a castle in Tipperary. According to People, the event was not just a special day, but a week-long event with their nearest and dearest in attendance. Hey, why travel all that way for just 24 hours?
Phillips reportedly wore a very on-trend custom-made Zac Posen gown, which undoubtedly looked stunning. The couple have never made their wedding photos public, but it was confirmed that Danny wore an Albert Hammond Jr. for Confederacy tux, and had his brother, Chris Masterson, at his side as his best man. It certainly sounds like the start of a fairy tale, but their story ended up having more plot holes than they could ever imagine.
Scientology is a big part of their lives
Scientology is a polarizing religion that continues to stir controversy in celebrity circles and beyond. For Danny Masterson, it's simply how he was raised. The actor and his siblings were all brought up in the church, and he has vigorously defended the faith in past interviews. In a 2015 chat with Paper magazine, he explained (via People), "I work, I have a family and I'm a spiritual being who likes to understand why things happen in the world and want to learn more so that I can have them not affect me adversely. So if that's weird, then, well, you can go f**k yourself."
Though Masterson has been vocal about his feelings on the subject, his wife, Bijou Phillips, has kept her thoughts to herself and never publicly discussed her religion. However, she was often pictured alongside her husband at fundraising events for the church, such as the Church of Scientology's Christmas Stories XV benefit in 2007, pictured above, and is thought to be an active member.
The couple may not have been as prominent as Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, but their united front, seemingly happy marriage, and Masterson's deep connections to the church would have been considered beneficial. As the actor was a born Scientologist, his ranking within Scientology was high, giving him more power than newer members.
They've worked together on several projects
As previously noted, both Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips have been in the entertainment industry for a long time. Before she met her husband, Phillips had already starred in movies like "Almost Famous", "Hostel: Part II," and "Bully." As a kid, Danny appeared in ads for big-name companies like Kellogg's before making his film debut in "Beethoven's 2nd." It makes sense that their professional lives would intertwine somewhat, too. They have worked together on several projects over the years, including two movies in 2009. Interestingly, in "Made for Each Other", Phillips actually stars as the wife of Dan, played by Danny's brother, Christopher Masterson of "Malcolm in the Middle" fame. That could've been a little awkward at points.
Working together obviously agreed with the couple, as they also starred together in "The Bridge to Nowhere" alongside Ving Rhames. Neither movie was a breakout success, but it was enough to keep them active. Though it doesn't appear that they have worked together in recent years, they both enjoyed success in TV, too, albeit separately — and quite some time ago, now.
Danny starred in "The Ranch" as Jameson "Rooster" Bennett for two years in 2016, while Phillips had a recurring role in seven episodes of "Raising Hope" in the 2010s. Her last acting credit was in 2013's documentary "Strokers", and as we know, the couple's days of working together are long gone now given the outcome of Danny's rape trial.
Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips have a daughter
Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips welcomed their only child, Fianna Francis Masterson, on Valentine's Day in 2014. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Danny made the birth announcement, much to the delight of his then-fans. "Hello, friends. Beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Fianna Francis Masterson! Mom and baby are doing amazing. You can all refer to me as DJ Dadpants from now on," read the caption alongside an image of himself cuddling his daughter, according to People.
Over the course of the last few years, Danny has shared snaps of himself and his child on his Instagram page. In fact, the last image posted to his profile almost a year ago (see above) was of himself enjoying the sunshine in a garden alongside his wife, dog, and daughter. The caption read, "After a long two days in LA it's coming home to these 3 perfect ladies that make a boy smile."
Of course, Danny's sentencing means that Phillips will be left to raise their daughter, now 9 years old, alone. Considering how close the littlest Masterson looks to her father, this is likely going to be very difficult to navigate for both Fianna and her mother. It just goes to show how far-reaching the consequences of Danny Masterson's crimes are.
Danny Masterson supported Bijou Phillips through her health struggles
Just a few short years ago in 2017, the Phillips-Masterson household almost fell apart. Earlier that year, Bijou Phillips released a statement via her representative to People, explaining that she was in a scary position. "Bijou was born with small kidneys and has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list," it read. "In an effort to heal her body, she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough and she's been privately having dialysis. She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon."
Thankfully, the transplant went ahead and was successful. Danny Masterson shared an image on Instagram of his wife in a hospital bed holding hands with her unnamed donor alongside a caption in which he calls the donor a "tall angel." He went on, "Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are." Phillips, with the support of her husband, went on to make a full recovery. It could have been a very different outcome, but they managed to battle the disease together until a permanent solution was found.
Danny Masterson's conviction isn't the only controversy they've faced
Danny Masterson's recent conviction is about as serious as it gets, but it isn't the first time the couple has weathered controversy. Although it wasn't on the same level as her husband's crimes, Bijou Phillips came under fire in 2017 when "Mean Girls" star Daniel Franzese, known for playing Damian in the hit teen comedy, alleged she had physically and verbally assaulted him when they worked together on "Bully." On his official Facebook page, Franzese wrote a lengthy post explaining what shooting the movie with Phillips was really like.
"I was harassed by Bijou Phillips the entire shoot," he explained. Alongside several instances of homophobia, Franzese recounted a situation that made him incredibly uncomfortable. "[Phillips] said Carnie Wilson who is in her sister's band Wilson Phillips at the time was well known for her weight issues in the media. It was meant to be an insult. She then grabbed my nipple and twisted it hard through my shirt, laughed, and walked away."
For her part, Phillips told TMZ: "I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad." These claims against Phillips came about just a few months after Masterson's victims came forward with their stories.
Bijou Phillips was in it for the long haul ... then she filed for divorce
Standing by your spouse's side when they're accused of something so heinous isn't easy, but Bijou Phillips seemed in it for the long haul. Ever since the allegations came to light, she has stood by Danny Masterson's side. Even when the sentence was passed down and he was found guilty, insiders claimed Phillips wasn't going anywhere. "She has had a very difficult time since the conviction," a source told People. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all."
It looked to everyone that the couple presented a united front, with Masterson even blowing his wife a kiss as he was sentenced on September 7, 2023. According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Phillips was distraught in the courtroom. Cuniff shared via Twitter, "Family members in audience fighting back tears. Bijou starts crying. 'Can you maintain your composure? I know it's hard. But if not I need you to step outside,' the judge tells her."
Despite this show of solidarity, Phillips had a severe change of heart less than two weeks after her husband was convicted. On September 19, 2023, TMZ revealed that Phillips had filed for divorce in Santa Barbara, citing "irreconcilable differences." Her lawyer released a statement that read, "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family ... Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."
Their relationship is going to be tough moving forward
If Bijou Phillips had decided to stay married to her partner of almost 20 years, it would have almost certainly been a strenuous and complicated pursuit. Although it is not immediately clear why she ultimately decided to divorce him after standing by him for so long, it would not be a stretch to assume their relationship post-imprisonment and post-divorce is going to be tricky.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, Danny Masterson still talks to Phillips and their young daughter "daily" in the wake of his sentencing. Whether this will change now that Phillips has started divorce proceedings remains to be seen, but according to documents viewed by People, Phillips wants sole custody of their daughter but intends on taking her to see Danny during his time behind bars.
The actor and model is reportedly requesting spousal support and also wants her former husband to pay for her attorney fees when it comes to the divorce. If we've learned anything from high-profile Hollywood splits, it's that they are not always easy — let alone when you factor in a court case and rape convictions. How Danny Masterson's family feels about Phillips' decision to divorce him isn't yet known, but Phillips was spotted in the company of her ex's brother, Jordan Masterson, a few days after the sentencing, implying that they remained close, if not now, up until very recently.
Bijou Phillips said her husband is a 'devoted father'
After her husband received his conviction in May 2023, Bijou Phillips was quick to come to his defense, imploring the judge to be lenient on Danny Masterson when it came to sentencing, for their daughter if nothing else. In her letters to the court, Phillips explained that her partner was a loving dad.
"Danny is an amazing father," reads one of Phillips' letters, published in the Daily Mail. "Our daughter and I are heartbroken that he is not home with us ... Even though he is now in jail, he calls her every day. He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience ... Our daughter loves her pony on our farm, as well as our dogs and cats. But more than anything, she loves her father. When he calls us each day, she ends with 'I love you too much Daddy.'"
She went on to explain how he is needed at home, and that despite his conviction, she only knows him as an "extraordinary husband" and "devoted father." This personal insight into Masterson and Phillips' relationship paints a picture of an idyllic marriage, torn apart by skeletons buried for far too long in the closet. The once-popular actor may be Masterson by name, but he's master of his own destruction — and the destruction of his family — by nature.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).