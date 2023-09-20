Inside Danny Masterson And Bijou Phillip's Relationship

The following article mentions sexual assault.

In the early 2000s, actor Danny Masterson was best known for portraying Steven Hyde on "That '70s Show." If you've ever wondered what happened to the cast of "That '70s Show," you don't have to look far, with several of them carving out successful careers and moving on to star in big projects. However, Masterson's life took a grim turn. In May 2023, he was found guilty on two counts of rape and later sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars. Paying the price for his crimes, committed at the height of his fame in the early 2000s, is something Masterson has to face — but what about his wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips?

Phillips has found her name in the headlines as she has supported her husband throughout his trial, attending court and even writing a letter to the judge on her husband's behalf. Although reports initially suggested Phillips had "no plans" to leave her convict husband, news broke on September 19, 2023, that she had a change of heart.

The pair has been together since 2004, but what is their relationship really like? Was it the solid union fans thought it was, and what led Phillips to decide to end their almost 20-year union? Let's take a look at the ins and outs of one of Scientology's most famous marriages, marred by scandal and plagued by controversy.