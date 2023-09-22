90 Day Fiancé: What Happens When The Stars Get Divorced?

What happens to "90 Day Fiancé" stars after their relationship ends isn't always clear-cut. In the case of Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, who are a very memorable couple from Season 6, a divorce lawyer told E! News that if Larissa, who is originally from Brazil, "can show that she is a victim of domestic violence, then she can self-petition for a green car stating that she a victim of violence under the VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) act and she can then get a green card herself without having the sponsorship of Colt."

Often, one of the most salient ways a non-native spouse can stay in the United States and get a green card following a divorce is if their ex-spouse agrees to financially sponsor them. As you can imagine, this doesn't happen super frequently, since divorces are often fraught and don't always end on friendly terms.

However, as in Larissa's case, "90 Day Fiancé" stars who can prove that abuse from their spouse was the reason for their divorce can self-petition a green card, allowing them to stay in the United States without being sponsored by their ex-spouse. Obviously, it's not an ideal circumstance, but abuse allegations have happened with other "90 Day" stars — in 2023, Yve Arellano was charged with domestic assault and battery against Mohamed Abdelhamed, but Yve's rep denied that she committed any abuse toward Mohamed, per In Touch.