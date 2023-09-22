Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Had Her Second Child Hours After Leaving The Biggest Loser Set

Alison Sweeney is a Hallmark Channel fan-favorite, whether she is sparking the passion in movies such as "The Wedding Veil Journey" or bringing a bit of suspenseful drama into the network's Movies and Mysteries genre. Today, we're so used to seeing Sweeney alongside romantic male leads like Cameron Mathison that it's easy to forget she was the host of "The Biggest Loser" for nearly a decade. The "Open By Christmas" actor has opened up about leaving "The Biggest Loser" and revealed that she has some great memories of the show and enjoyed her time as host.

But probably one memory tops them all — when she had a baby right after leaving the set! In 2009, Sweeney was expecting her second child with husband Dave Sanov. Instead of taking time off prior to her impending delivery, she chose to work right up until her due date, or what she thought would be her due date. However, that day came sooner than she expected after a routine visit for a prenatal check-up.

The Hallmark star was fresh from filming, sporting a full face of makeup and coiffed hair when she arrived for her appointment, only to find out that her baby, a daughter they named Megan Hope, would be arriving that day!