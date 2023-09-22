What We Know About Bijou Phillips' Relationship With Her Famous Sisters
This article contains references to sexual assault.
The life of Bijou Phillips and her famous sisters is filled with tragedy and triumph. Born to The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips and entertainer Genevieve Waite, Bijou had a rough life after getting into modeling at the age of 13. During her childhood, she was raised in foster care while her parents fought over custody. At age 14, Bijou was emancipated and moved into her own apartment, where her drug addiction then took over, landing her in rehab at 17.
Bijou's sisters, Mackenzie Phillips, from John's first marriage to Suzy Phillips-January, and Chynna Phillips, from his third spouse, Michelle Phillips, endured similar struggles with substance abuse. Mackenzie landed several acting gigs, like the role of Julie in "One Day at a Time." However, she was booted from the show due to her cocaine addiction.
Chynna also went down the acting route, landing roles in "The Invisible Kid" and "Say Anything." Unfortunately, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum acknowledged that her own narcotics dependency resulted from feeling neglected by her father as a child. Even with such volatile pasts, it seems the women are close today, though their relationship has experienced some bumps in the road.
The sisters were distant after Mackenzie made some explosive claims
While it was widely known that drugs played a role in the Phillips sisters' upbringing, many were shocked to learn that Mackenzie was also sexually abused by their father, performer John Phillips. In her 2009 memoir, "High On Arrival," the former "Orange Is the New Black" star claimed that John had sex with her for the first time when she was 19 and heavily under the influence. It occurred the night before she wed now ex-husband Jeff Sessler. The inappropriate relationship continued for a decade. She finally told her sister, Chynna Phillips, in 1997.
Bijou Phillips admitted that she knew about the sex acts with their father since she was a teenager. However, Bijou felt that Mackenzie's drug history may have distorted her recollection of events. Nevertheless, Mackenzie told talk show host Oprah Winfrey that her decision to speak out about John strained their family. However, in the years since the explosive book's release, the siblings began to heal from the shocking revelations.
During a February 2022 episode of the "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast, Mackenzie confirmed that they'd even been communicating regularly. "We all text, and we're all in touch. And we spend time together whenever we can," she shared. Their bond is apparent in occasional photos on Instagram. An April 2020 selfie shows all three sisters smiling next to one another, with Mackenzie writing: "I miss these two remarkable women."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Chynna showed up to support Bijou and Danny Masterson during his trial
Chynna Phillips and her husband, Billy Baldwin, publicly supported Bijou Phillips throughout Danny Masterson's 2023 rape trial. Before the judgment, Baldwin even wrote a letter of support, hoping Masterson would be granted leniency. During the sentencing hearing, Baldwin and Chynna were both present, comforting Bijou when the former "That '70s Show" star received 30 years to life in prison. Bijou has since filed for divorce from Masterson, with whom she shares daughter, Fianna.
Suffice it to say that the Phillips sisters have overcome a lot. All three have been able to kick their addictions with professional help and thrived. In addition to Mackenzie publishing her memoir, she is a counselor with Breathe Life Healing Centers, a drug rehab facility. Chynna is a Christian influencer with over 86,000 YouTube subscribers who regularly tune in to watch her document her family life and faith.
Bijou settled into life as a wife and mother after marrying Masteron in 2011. She has been absent from the film industry for years, with her last credits being 2013's "Strokers" and a brief appearance in "Raising Hope." She lived a relatively quiet life until her husband's criminal case. While it's unclear if Bijou will return to entertainment, she evidently has the support of her sisters while weathering this latest storm.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).