What We Know About Bijou Phillips' Relationship With Her Famous Sisters

This article contains references to sexual assault.

The life of Bijou Phillips and her famous sisters is filled with tragedy and triumph. Born to The Mamas & the Papas singer John Phillips and entertainer Genevieve Waite, Bijou had a rough life after getting into modeling at the age of 13. During her childhood, she was raised in foster care while her parents fought over custody. At age 14, Bijou was emancipated and moved into her own apartment, where her drug addiction then took over, landing her in rehab at 17.

Bijou's sisters, Mackenzie Phillips, from John's first marriage to Suzy Phillips-January, and Chynna Phillips, from his third spouse, Michelle Phillips, endured similar struggles with substance abuse. Mackenzie landed several acting gigs, like the role of Julie in "One Day at a Time." However, she was booted from the show due to her cocaine addiction.

Chynna also went down the acting route, landing roles in "The Invisible Kid" and "Say Anything." Unfortunately, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum acknowledged that her own narcotics dependency resulted from feeling neglected by her father as a child. Even with such volatile pasts, it seems the women are close today, though their relationship has experienced some bumps in the road.