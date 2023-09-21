Days Of Our Lives Star Lamon Archey 'Blessed' With Arrival Of Baby Girl
Lamon Archey, most known for playing Eli on "Days of Our Lives," has been married to Kristen "Krissy" Terry since March. The couple now have a new member of their family — a baby girl named Kennedy Archey! Lamon took to Instagram to tell the world the news on September 19, sharing three photos to mark the occasion. His caption said, "Blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings," thoroughly expressing his joy. This is Lamon's fourth child, but his first with Terry.
Archey's post received kind, congratulatory comments from many of his co-stars, including Sal Stowers. Stowers and Archey played the on-screen couple of Lani and Eli on "Days of Our Lives." Stowers' comment on Archey's post was "Congratulations!!!!!" with a white heart emoji; Stowers took to Instagram for her own exciting announcement in July, announcing her engagement with a series of romantic photos.
Terry shared a post welcoming Kennedy into their family as well, writing, "My princess ... You are my everything." She shared how much she loves her new baby and added, "I'll forever be your guide, protector, and nurturer" with a red heart emoji.
Lamon Archey's 'Days' character has twins with Stowers' character
Prior to his marriage to Krissy Terry, Lamon Archey was engaged to Mercedes Cornett. Two of Archey's other children are from his relationship with Cornett. Back when Archey and Cornett were together, he was interviewed by Essence and asked what he's learned from fatherhood. Speaking about two of his children, who were both under 10 at the time, Archey said "...they're young and they're wild. From bouncing off the walls, and homework, it's a lot you know." He went on to say being a father "taught me patience, which is something that I think we all need in the world."
Archey is an on-screen father as well. His and Sal Stowers' characters Eli and Lani have twins, Jules and Carver. Although they do not make regular appearances on "Days of Our Lives" anymore, Archey and Stowers have reappeared on the sudser a few times after leaving the show in 2022. Archey weighed in on another stint as Eli and told Soap Opera Digest that he'd seriously consider it every time he was invited to return.