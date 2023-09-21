Days Of Our Lives Star Lamon Archey 'Blessed' With Arrival Of Baby Girl

Lamon Archey, most known for playing Eli on "Days of Our Lives," has been married to Kristen "Krissy" Terry since March. The couple now have a new member of their family — a baby girl named Kennedy Archey! Lamon took to Instagram to tell the world the news on September 19, sharing three photos to mark the occasion. His caption said, "Blessings on blessings on blessings on blessings," thoroughly expressing his joy. This is Lamon's fourth child, but his first with Terry.

Archey's post received kind, congratulatory comments from many of his co-stars, including Sal Stowers. Stowers and Archey played the on-screen couple of Lani and Eli on "Days of Our Lives." Stowers' comment on Archey's post was "Congratulations!!!!!" with a white heart emoji; Stowers took to Instagram for her own exciting announcement in July, announcing her engagement with a series of romantic photos.

Terry shared a post welcoming Kennedy into their family as well, writing, "My princess ... You are my everything." She shared how much she loves her new baby and added, "I'll forever be your guide, protector, and nurturer" with a red heart emoji.